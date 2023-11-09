The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropics aren’t finished just yet

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Hurricane HQ: New area in Atlantic being watched for possible development

Hurricane season officially ends Nov. 30, so it’s natural for the tropics to begin quieting down this time of year. That doesn’t mean they’re silent, though. A new area in the southwestern Caribbean Sea is being watched for potential tropical development. The National Hurricane Center said a broad area of low pressure could form by the middle of next week, and some gradual development is possible thereafter as it meanders over the southwestern Caribbean.

The outlook for a potential disturbance in the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

Weekend washout welcome in parched South

The drought has worsened for much of the South, according to new data from the U.S. Drought Monitor. A cold front moving across the region this weekend will offer a small amount of relief to some places, but not all. The bulk of the rain is expected to fall along the Texas and Louisiana coasts, with smaller amounts falling in Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia.

The rainfall forecast through Nov. 13, 2023.

Odds of ‘historically strong’ El Nino increase

El Niño is already strong, but the odds of it getting even stronger have increased. According to NOAA’s update, the likelihood of a "historically strong" event, also known as a super El Niño, has grown to 35%. This pattern has a big impact on the type of weather the U.S. experiences during the fall and winter.

An aurora chaser in Alaska recorded this stunning video of the Northern Lights from a plane.

