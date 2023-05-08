The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Flooding concerns grow as storms eye the Plains Tuesday

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Severe weather possible in Plains, Carolinas Tuesday

Several areas are at risk of severe weather on Tuesday.

Parts of the Plains from Kansas to northern Oklahoma could see severe thunderstorms capable of producing large hail and damaging wind gusts.

On the East Coast, severe storms with damaging winds and hail are possible in parts of the Carolinas and southern mid-Atlantic.

The severe weather threat on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Rain eyes 40 states

The FOX Forecast Center said 40 states could see daily showers and thunderstorms this week. These storms will typically form during the peak heating of the day and diminish after sunset throughout the week.

Flooding concerns will continue for the central part of the U.S. as this summerlike weather pattern continues.

The rain outlook for this week.

