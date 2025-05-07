Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: New Orleans faces growing flood risk as relentless storms pummel South

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, May 7, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Damage reported after powerful winds, softball-sized hail pummel Texas, Louisiana

Damage has been reported in portions of Texas and Louisiana as severe weather tore across the region on Tuesday.

Powerful storms pummeled communities with high winds and softball-sized hail .

Extreme weather has been threatening the South for days, from the southern Plains to the Gulf Coast, leaving a 10-year-old Texas girl dead after she was swept away by floodwaters .

Flash flood threat grows in New Orleans as severe storms shift to Gulf Coast Wednesday

Severe storms are expected to redevelop Wednesday afternoon across parts of the Texas Coastal Plain, with large hail and strong wind gusts as the primary threats.

Meanwhile, days of storms have created a flash flood threat across parts of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. A large area of thunderstorms is already soaking portions of Louisiana as of Wednesday morning.

Southeastern Louisiana, including New Orleans, has been placed in a Level 3 out of 4 flash flood risk from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. Rainfall totals could exceed a half-foot in some areas along the Gulf Coast once the event wraps up by Friday.

May snowstorm brings feet of snow to the Rocky Mountains

Parts of the Rockies have seen feet of snow since Monday, and more snow could pile up through Wednesday before finally tapering off.

Snow accumulations remain at elevations above 7,000 feet in Colorado and New Mexico. Chacon, New Mexico, leads the way with 34 inches of snow as of Tuesday evening, while Echo Lake, Colorado, has recorded 13 inches.

Winter Storm Watches and Warnings are in effect.

See planes, equipment Hurricane Hunters use when they fly into some of world's worst storms

Hurricane season is on the horizon, and NOAA’s Hurricane Hunters are ready to fly into any storms to keep Americans safe.

FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell spoke with Capt. Nate Kahn, commanding officer of the NOAA Aircraft Operations Center, about the Hurricane Hunters and what it’s like to fly into a hurricane.

"Flying into the storms is an exercise in, I’d call it, nine hours of mild discomfort interspersed with two to three minutes of sheer and utter terror," Kahn said to Campbell.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.