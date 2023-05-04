The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather threat expands in South
Start your day with the latest weather news – Thunderstorms returned to parts of the Great Plains and the southern U.S. on Thursday. Today, the threat area expands into the Deep South.
Severe storms possible in more of South
Thunderstorms returned to parts of the Plains and the southern U.S. on Thursday, with some reports of wind gusts as high as 68 mph knocking over trees and power lines in Texas, leaving at least 18,000 without power.
On Friday, the threat area expands into the Deep South. The highest risk of severe weather remains in central Texas and a swath of western Nebraska. However, parts of Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana also face threats of damaging wind and hail.
(FOX Weather)
Hot, rainy weather returns to much of US as ‘Omega block’ breaks down
The "Omega block" that has kept weather across the U.S. rather stagnant this week is finally breaking down. This will allow the pattern to become more active for the country and bring summerlike heat and rain back into the forecast. For much of the Plains, where drought has taken hold, the rain will be welcome news.
