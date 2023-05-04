The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather threat expands in South

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, May 5, 2023, and also National Space Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Severe storms possible in more of South

Thunderstorms returned to parts of the Plains and the southern U.S. on Thursday, with some reports of wind gusts as high as 68 mph knocking over trees and power lines in Texas, leaving at least 18,000 without power.

On Friday, the threat area expands into the Deep South. The highest risk of severe weather remains in central Texas and a swath of western Nebraska. However, parts of Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana also face threats of damaging wind and hail.

The severe weather outlook for May 5, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Things to know

Hot, rainy weather returns to much of US as ‘Omega block’ breaks down

The "Omega block" that has kept weather across the U.S. rather stagnant this week is finally breaking down. This will allow the pattern to become more active for the country and bring summerlike heat and rain back into the forecast. For much of the Plains, where drought has taken hold, the rain will be welcome news.

