LA tornado: NWS confirms twister in Carson-Compton area

Images from SkyFOX showed a downed tree and at least two buildings damaged by the tornado in Los Angeles County.

By Kelli Johnson Source FOX 11
LOS ANGELES – The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down Thursday morning in the Carson-Compton area of Los Angeles County.

The latest twister comes as a cold spring storm continues to sweep through Southern California, bringing gusty winds, thunderstorms and downpours. 

Images from SkyFOX showed a downed tree and at least two buildings damaged by the tornado in Carson. 

In late March, multiple buildings were damaged after an EF-1 tornado swept through Montebello, which was the strongest tornado to hit the L.A. area in four decades

No further information was immediately available. 

