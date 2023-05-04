LA tornado: NWS confirms twister in Carson-Compton area

LOS ANGELES – The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down Thursday morning in the Carson-Compton area of Los Angeles County.

The latest twister comes as a cold spring storm continues to sweep through Southern California, bringing gusty winds, thunderstorms and downpours.

Images from SkyFOX showed a downed tree and at least two buildings damaged by the tornado in Carson.

In late March, multiple buildings were damaged after an EF-1 tornado swept through Montebello, which was the strongest tornado to hit the L.A. area in four decades.

No further information was immediately available.