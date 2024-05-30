The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Relentless storms hammer Texas

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, May 31, 2024, and Utah Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Severe weather just won’t let up in Texas

Since Saturday, severe weather has pummeled Texas. A deadly tornado, hundreds of thousands of power outages and flooding have all occurred. In Thursday's severe weather, one person was injured when a storm knocked over a double-wide trailer in Odessa, Texas. The dangerous storms will continue Friday in the Lone Star State, with the worst weather expected across central and eastern parts of the state.

The severe weather outlook for Friday.

(FOX Weather)



Baseball-size hail wreaks havoc in Denver area

Denver is no stranger to hail storms, but the storms that swept through Thursday night were some of the largest in decades. Commerce City, Colorado reported baseball-sized hail (2.75 inch diameter), making it the largest hail observation in Denver County since 1989, according to the FOX Weather Center. Overall, the Denver area received over 50 spotter reports of hail at least 1 inch in diameter, according to the National Weather Service.

May finishes as second most active for severe weather

To say it’s been a busy May weather-wise is a bit of an understatement. Through May 28, there were nearly 5,700 reports of severe weather, including 475 tornado reports. All told, it was the second-most-active May on record for severe weather.

