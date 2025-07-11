Grand Canyon National Park's North Rim evacuated due to nearby wildfire

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – Visitors along the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park were asked to evacuate immediately Thursday evening due to a wildfire burning nearby.

Known as the White Sage Fire, the wildfire is located north of the North Rim near Jacob Lake and Fredonia, Arizona. It had scorched about 1,000 acres as of Friday morning.

Officials said the wildfire was growing, which led them to call for the evacuation and closure of the North Rim until further notice.

Park visitors had to navigate some road closures, particularly along State Route 89A to Fredonia, due to the growing fire, as well.

The National Park Service noted that the White Sage Fire is not related to the Dragon Bravo Fire, which has burned about 120 acres south of The Basin on the North Rim, but is being managed.

Both fires were caused by lightning, the NPS said.

The White Sage Fire began on Wednesday night, according to InciWeb. They noted that the fire is 0% contained as of Friday morning.