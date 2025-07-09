Texas man dies while hiking in Grand Canyon National Park during triple-digit heat

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – A man from Alvarado, Texas, was found dead Tuesday on a popular trail in Grand Canyon National Park, according to park officials.

The 67-year-old man was discovered on the South Kaibab Trail near Cedar Ridge, a destination located about 1.5 miles from the trailhead.

Bystanders attempted to resuscitate the hiker by performing CPR. However, their efforts and those of medical personnel and volunteers with the National Park Service were unsuccessful.

Officials said the man was hiking toward the Colorado River for a stay at Phantom Ranch, which is located about 7.5 miles from the trailhead, the NPS said.

However, as the man reached a destination halfway to Phantom Ranch, witnesses said he turned around and attempted to hike back up the trail.

The National Weather Service said the temperature had reached 107 degrees by the time the unresponsive hiker was reported to the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center just before 12 p.m.

NPS officials said hiking the South Kaibab Trail in the summer is quite dangerous, as temperatures on the trail exceed 120 degrees in the shade.

They noted that the peak heat hours are between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., when summer hiking becomes particularly hazardous, especially for hikers with pre-existing medical conditions.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The NPS said they do not recommend hiking the South Kaibab Trail, the fastest way to the bottom of the Grand Canyon, during the summer months.