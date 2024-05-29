Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

‘Cone of Confusion’ aims to answer questions about 2024 hurricane season

FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross and FOX Weather Meteorologist Ian Oliver head to the National Hurricane Center to see what’s involved in forecasting some of the planet’s worst storms.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross and FOX Weather Meteorologist Ian Oliver travel to the National Hurricane Center to answer your biggest questions about the 2024 hurricane season. 00:54

'Cone of Confusion' premieres on FOX Weather on May 31

FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross and FOX Weather Meteorologist Ian Oliver travel to the National Hurricane Center to answer your biggest questions about the 2024 hurricane season.

Hurricanes are some of the worst storms on Earth. They can cause widespread devastation and change lives forever. 

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be extremely active, with NOAA issuing its most aggressive forecast ever.

In a special premiering on FOX Weather at 8 p.m. ET Friday, called "Cone of Confusion," FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross and FOX Weather Meteorologist Ian Oliver travel to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida

HOW TO PREPARE FOR HURRICANE SEASON

National Hurricane Center in 2022

Robbie Berg (L), Senior Hurricane Specialist, and Jamie Rhome, Deputy Director of NOAA's National Hurricane Center, interact on the floor of the National Hurricane Center on June 01, 2022, in Miami, Florida.

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

They’ll introduce you to some of the people charged with keeping an eye on the tropics and warning more than just America about approaching tropical storms and hurricanes.

As the name of the special suggests, Norcross and Oliver will also discuss the heavily relied-on cone of uncertainty and the confusion about what it means. The NHC is making changes to the cone this season to combat the puzzlement. 

HERE ARE THE BUZZWORDS YOU’LL BE HEARING DURING HURRICANE SEASON

Cone of uncertainty generic graphic

The cone of uncertainty for Hurricane Florence in 2018 is seen in this graphic.

(NHC)

Watch FOX Weather’s "Cone of Confusion" special at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming platform. We’re always on, always free.

Tags
Loading...