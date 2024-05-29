‘Cone of Confusion’ aims to answer questions about 2024 hurricane season

Hurricanes are some of the worst storms on Earth. They can cause widespread devastation and change lives forever.

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be extremely active, with NOAA issuing its most aggressive forecast ever.

In a special premiering on FOX Weather at 8 p.m. ET Friday, called "Cone of Confusion," FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross and FOX Weather Meteorologist Ian Oliver travel to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida.

They’ll introduce you to some of the people charged with keeping an eye on the tropics and warning more than just America about approaching tropical storms and hurricanes.

As the name of the special suggests, Norcross and Oliver will also discuss the heavily relied-on cone of uncertainty and the confusion about what it means. The NHC is making changes to the cone this season to combat the puzzlement.

