Published

The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Texas faces renewed severe weather threat

Start your day with the latest weather news. After a deadly stretch of weather in Texas, severe storms won’t let up on the Lone Star State.

Weather in America: May 30, 2024

FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Thursday, May 30, 2024. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, May 30, 2024, and National Water A Flower Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Texas in for another wave of severe weather

It’s been a deadly stretch of weather in Texas recently, with severe storms killing at least eight people across the state since Saturday. Thursday begins another round of severe weather that includes the Lone Star State but stretches as far north as Minnesota. By Friday, the bulk of the worst weather will be found in Texas.

Iceland volcano sends lava into walls protecting Grindavik

In the most powerful eruption since December, a volcano in Iceland has sent lava oozing into the protective walls built to protect the seaside town of Grindavík. It has thousands of residents who evacuated nervous while they wait to see if the barrier will hold.

This image shows lava coming from a fissure that opened during a volcanic eruption near Grindavik in Iceland on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

Watch this: Strawberry farmer says crop ‘melted in the rain’

A summertime favorite could be in short supply in parts of the U.S. after wet weather in the spring caused a loss of strawberry crops.

The excessive rainfall in Ohio this year has broken records, impacting the strawberry crops at Bloom and Berries Farm in Loveland. Nearly half of their strawberry crops have been lost due to the rain.  Jeff Probst, the owner of Bloom and Berries Farm, joins FOX Weather to provide more insight. 05:35

Record Ohio rain slashes strawberry crop growth

The excessive rainfall in Ohio this year has broken records, impacting the strawberry crops at Bloom and Berries Farm in Loveland. Nearly half of their strawberry crops have been lost due to the rain.  Jeff Probst, the owner of Bloom and Berries Farm, joins FOX Weather to provide more insight.

