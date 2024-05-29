June planetary parade could wow or disappoint: How to make the most of it

Six planets will align in the night sky in early June, but to view the full celestial spectacle, you’ll need a telescope or a visit to your local observatory.

On June 3, Jupiter, Mercury, Uranus, Mars, Neptune and Saturn will line up in the morning sky for those in the Northern Hemisphere. When planets come close together in the night sky, astronomers call this a conjunction.

Starwalk, the developers of the free Sky Tonight stargazing app, said the six planets will be visible in the early-morning hours for those in New York City at the 73-degree sky sector.

6 planets will align, but it's impossible to see them all

There are many challenges to viewing all six planets in conjunction.

Obstructions from tall buildings or mountains can block the view. At the time of this alignment, the sky will be lit up by the rising Sun, making it impossible to see Neptune and Uranus; viewing these distant planets requires a very dark sky.

Visiting an observatory or participating in a sky-gazing event with astronomers may improve your chances of seeing some of the planets. However, set your expectations that not all six planets will be visible at once.

There will be other chances to observe some planets in June, but not in a convenient alignment like early in the month.

NASA said that on the morning of June 21, Jupiter will be the brightest planet in the sky, with Mars and Saturn a close second and third.

Then, on June 29, another parade of planets will appear with different band members. The Moon, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will be visible in the early morning.