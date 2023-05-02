The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Rainy, cool weather continues in Northeast

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

‘Omega block’ tightens its grip

The Northeast and Northwest will continue to experience dreary conditions as the "Omega block" pattern continues to dominate the weather.

Rain chances persist for the Northeast and parts of the West through the end of the workweek while the central U.S. continues to be warm and dry.

An Omega block pattern is expected to dominate the weather across the U.S. throughout the first week of May.

(FOX Weather)



Death toll continues to increase in dust storm pileup

Seven people were killed and dozens were injured after a dust storm led to a massive pileup on Interstate 55 south of Springfield, Illinois, on Monday.

Officials confirmed another death as cleanup from the massive pileup continued on Tuesday.

Meteorologists say these conditions led to the deadly dust storm in Illinois.

Severe weather threat returns Thursday

The potential for more typical springlike severe weather returns Thursday.

The FOX Forecast Center said portions of Oklahoma and Texas could see supercells with large hail, damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes Thursday afternoon and evening.

Severe storm threat on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



