Run! Principal finds a bear-y scary surprise in West Virginia school dumpster

SUMMERSVILLE, W. Va. – One elementary school principal took an unplanned morning run on Monday when a bear popped out of the school's dumpster in West Virginia.

What made the encounter even more shocking was that the man was unlocking a bear bar on the dumpster that was supposed to keep the bears out.

The security measure obviously didn't work.

Security cameras caught the blur that was the principal running away from the animal. The bear ran just as quickly in the other direction.

"I like wildlife and bears but prefer them more than an arm-length away," Principal James Marsh told Storyful. "Video surveillance later showed the bear squeezing in and out of the dumpster all weekend to dine. I guess it had a good meal and a nap, LOL!"

The school had been having issues with dumpster diving bears since they came out of hibernation, prompting the state's Division of Natural Resources to give Marsh the bear bar lock. It is back to the drawing board for a new bear solution as soon as Marsh catches his breath.

