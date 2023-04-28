Cow hoofs it through Chicago suburb after senior prank goes wrong

NILES, Ill. – Here a moo, there a moo, everywhere a moo-moo.

Old MacDonald's farm missed a few key residents this week after a suburban Chicago high school senior prank went terribly wrong by bringing live animals into the school.

Niles, Illinois, police said a steer brought to Northridge Preparatory School, a Catholic boys’ school, escaped Thursday and hoofed it through a nearby neighborhood.

Roger Plummer recorded video of the early morning incident just after 6 a.m. after he spotted the galloping brown bovine after arriving home from work.

"I looked and said aloud, ‘Is that a cow running down the street?’" Plummer said.

The Niles Police Department said their investigation revealed it was more than just a cow involved. Other animals were also purchased from Craigslist by the students involved, police said.

A pig was purchased near Dixon, Illinois, and the cow was purchased near Winneconne, Wisconsin. Chickens belonging to a student were also brought into the school.

Niles police said a local farm was unable to take possession of the cow, so it was transferred to Hooved Animals Humane Society in Woodstock, Illinois.

School administration said they were conducting an internal investigation. Police said school officials refused to pursue any criminal charges. The school was also managing the cleanup and removal of any animals within the school itself.

Ordinance citations of curfew violations, disorderly conduct, animal feces' accumulation and prohibited animal species were issued to the students involved and mandated to appear in court.