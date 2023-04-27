Holy cow! Massive hail storm brings 'udder' chaos to Texas backyard

DUBLIN, Texas – Someone sure has beef with Mother Nature after strong thunderstorms pelted a Texas town with large hail.

Gary Clayton was filming as supercell thunderstorms moved through Dublin Wednesday, watching as massive hailstones pelted his backyard swimming pool. The storm turned what's usually an inviting oasis on a hot Texas day into a churning cauldron amid the icy assault from the heavens.

7 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HAIL

Moments later, a large cow runs by just beyond his backyard fence, no doubt hoping to find any cover from the deluge as hailstones that size can fall at speeds around 44-72 mph. The cow was successful in finding shelter and was not injured.

Storm spotters reported hail the size of tennis balls to baseballs (2.5 to 3 inches in diameter) in the Dublin area as the storm went through, one of the dozens of large hail reports as storms swept Texas and the Gulf Coast Wednesday.