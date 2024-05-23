Search
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Relentless severe weather streak keeps heartland on edge

Start your day with the latest weather news. Dangerous storms just won’t let up, with severe weather targeting the central U.S. and Midwest through Memorial Day weekend.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
Tornadoes, large hail and damaging wind gusts are on the board on every day of the holiday weekend, with Sunday having potential for a widespread severe weather outbreak across the Mississippi and Ohio valleys.  02:47

Severe storms lighting up Memorial Day weekend with tornadoes, large hail possible in several states

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, May 24, 2024, and National Road Trip Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Severe weather streak continues through Memorial Day weekend

The dayslong trend of storms becoming severe isn’t done, with the nation’s heartland still in the crosshairs. Friday morning began with a line of severe thunderstorms sweeping across the Plains, bringing gusts of 70-85 mph to parts of Iowa still reeling from deadly tornadoes earlier this week. The worst of the storms later Friday are expected in a sprawling zone that stretches from Wisconsin to Texas. However, it’s storms during Memorial Day weekend that have forecasters particularly concerned.

The severe weather outlook for Friday.
(FOX Weather)

 

NOAA announces its most aggressive hurricane forecast

Federal meteorologists echoed what other hurricane forecasts have been saying – an extremely active 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is expected. The agency called for between 17 and 25 named storms. Between 8 and 13 of those are expected to become hurricanes, with 4-7 of those becoming major hurricanes. In fact, there’s already something being tracked in the Atlantic – a week before the season officially starts.

The hurricane forecasts for this year.
(FOX Weather)

 

Greenfield tornado rated EF-4

The tornado that killed several people in Iowa this week has been rated an EF-4 with maximum winds of 185 mph. That makes the twister that decimated the town of Greenfield the strongest of the year so far.

Damage and several deaths were reported in Greenfield, Iowa, on Tuesday after a large and violent tornado struck the town located about 60 miles southwest of Des Moines.

(Chris Juhn / FOX Weather)

Watch this: Sweet season ahead for peaches this year

Farmers in Georgia are expected to have a great harvest of peaches this year. Here’s why.

Summer is right around the corner, and that signifies the start of peach season. Mother Nature has blessed states like Georgia this year, providing favorable conditions for farmers. 01:18

Sweet season ahead for Georgia peach crops thanks to warmer winter

Summer is right around the corner, and that signifies the start of peach season. Mother Nature has blessed states like Georgia this year, providing favorable conditions for farmers.

