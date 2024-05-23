The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Relentless severe weather streak keeps heartland on edge

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, May 24, 2024, and National Road Trip Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Severe weather streak continues through Memorial Day weekend

The dayslong trend of storms becoming severe isn’t done, with the nation’s heartland still in the crosshairs. Friday morning began with a line of severe thunderstorms sweeping across the Plains, bringing gusts of 70-85 mph to parts of Iowa still reeling from deadly tornadoes earlier this week. The worst of the storms later Friday are expected in a sprawling zone that stretches from Wisconsin to Texas. However, it’s storms during Memorial Day weekend that have forecasters particularly concerned.

The severe weather outlook for Friday.

(FOX Weather)



NOAA announces its most aggressive hurricane forecast

Federal meteorologists echoed what other hurricane forecasts have been saying – an extremely active 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is expected. The agency called for between 17 and 25 named storms. Between 8 and 13 of those are expected to become hurricanes, with 4-7 of those becoming major hurricanes. In fact, there’s already something being tracked in the Atlantic – a week before the season officially starts.

The hurricane forecasts for this year.

(FOX Weather)



Greenfield tornado rated EF-4

The tornado that killed several people in Iowa this week has been rated an EF-4 with maximum winds of 185 mph. That makes the twister that decimated the town of Greenfield the strongest of the year so far.

Watch this: Sweet season ahead for peaches this year

Farmers in Georgia are expected to have a great harvest of peaches this year. Here’s why.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.