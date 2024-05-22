Memorial Day weekend forecast includes storms, heat and rip currents

Many from the Central U.S. to the Northeast could see rain throughout Memorial Day weekend. Meanwhile, the West appears to be the winner regarding a holiday weekend forecast.

Here's a look at the Memorial Day forecast for the U.S. from the FOX Forecast Center.

Stormy start for early holiday travel and Memorial Day rain chances

Memorial Day weekend travelers from Texas to New York will face potentially rainy and even severe weather for the holiday weekend.

Memorial Day travel kicks off in earnest Thursday, as some Americans begin their holiday weekend early. AAA predicts Thursday and Friday will be the busiest travel days for the weekend, with nearly 44 million flying, driving or traveling at least 50 miles from home.

EXPANSIVE SEVERE WEATHER THREAT HAS NEARLY 73 MILLION ON ALERT ALONG 1,500-MILE STRETCH FROM TEXAS TO NEW YORK

Drivers will have a potentially stormy start to weekend travel beginning Thursday along the Interstate 95 corridor, where thunderstorms are likely.

Rain and some thunderstorms could cause delays for air travelers on Friday in the Great Lakes and Midwest regions.

Memorial Day weekend airport delay forecast.

(FOX Weather)



By Sunday and Monday, the rain shifts into the Northeast, with rain in the forecast from the mid-Atlantic to New England.

Heading into Memorial Day, rain chances may create another mess for people driving or flying along the East Coast from Atlanta to New York.

Northeast Memorial Day forecast.

(FOX Weather)



WHICH US AIRPORTS HAVE THE LONGEST AND SHORTEST DELAYS?

The same can be said for areas in the Plains where tornadoes, hail, and damaging winds are possible, an area highlighted by NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center from Texas to Oklahoma.

Rain is forecast for many in the upper Great Lakes, with showers possible on Memorial Day for Minneapolis, Detroit and Chicago.

Midwest Memorial Day forecast.

(FOX Weather)



Sunshine and warmth for the West

The West appears to be the big winner for the Memorial Day weekend forecast, with mostly sunny and dry conditions on tap.

The FOX Forecast Center is calling for warm temperatures and sunshine Monday for Boise, Idaho, Eugene, Oregon and Billings, Montana.

Northwest Memorial Day forecast.

(FOX Weather)



Beach forecast: Hot with potential rip current dangers

The hot temperatures in the Southeast make swimming or going to the beach a good option for those in the region.

Swimmers and surfers in the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic should be aware of rip current dangers heading into the weekend.

Southeast Memorial Day forecast.

(FOX Weather)



The National Weather Service in Houston is warning of a high risk of strong rip currents along Texas beaches through Memorial Day weekend.

Late in the week, the NWS in Melbourne said there is a moderate risk for life-threatening rip currents along central Florida’s Atlantic beaches.

California beach forecast for Memorial Day Weekend.

(FOX Weather)



On the West Coast, California and Oregon coastal areas should have beautiful weather for a trip to the shore this weekend. Mild temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s and sunny skies are on tap for most Pacific Coast beaches through Memorial Day.