Tropical disturbance in southwest Atlantic pops up even before hurricane season begins

Some slight tropical or subtropical development is possible while the low moves northeastward through the weekend but the NHC currently pegs the storm at just 10% odds of reaching tropical depression status within the next several days.

By Chris Oberholtz
NHC monitoring disturbance in Atlantic Ocean

The National Hurricane Center is closely monitoring a disturbance in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean just days before the Atlantic hurricane season is about to commence.

A surface trough is associated with a large area of cloudiness and showers, the NHC said during Thursday morning's outlook. In the next day or so, an area of low pressure is expected to form within this system a few hundred miles north of Hispaniola. 

2024 ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON GUIDE: HERE’S WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THIS YEAR’S STORMS

Here's a look at the latest tropical disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, May 23, 2024.
(FOX Weather)

 

Environmental conditions are not expected to be conducive for major development. However, some slight tropical or subtropical development is possible while the low moves northeastward through the weekend.  The NHC currently pegs the storm at just 10% odds of reaching tropical depression status within the next several days. 

The official forecast from NOAA for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season will be announced Thursday. If it follows the trend, expect federal meteorologists to call for a very busy season

The 2024 hurricane season will officially begin on June 1 and last through Nov. 30.

