Indy 500 forecast: Severe weather threatens iconic race Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS - We’re just days away from the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500, but concerns are growing that severe weather and rain on Sunday could impact the race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where about 300,000 fans are expected to pack the stands.

History shows that the Indy 500 hasn’t been immune from extreme weather impacting the sports event. Precipitation has forced officials to cut the race short in the past, and spectators and drivers have been subjected to temperatures in the 90s as well as dropping into the upper 30s on the morning of the race.

Here’s what the FOX Forecast Center is expecting for race day this year.

What will the weather be for the Indy 500?

This graphic shows the forecast at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway through Sunday, May 26, 2024.

It’s Memorial Day weekend, and millions of people across the U.S. are expected to travel for the holiday.

So, if you’re among the lucky people who scored tickets to watch the Indy 500 in person, you’re likely going to experience temperatures ranging from the upper 70s and low 80s during the day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to the low to mid-60s in the evening.

Friday appears to be the better of the three days at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with mostly sunny conditions.

Thunderstorms are possible on Saturday, but the bigger severe weather threat will be on race day on Sunday.

Will there be severe thunderstorms or rain at the Indy 500 on Sunday?

This graphic shows the severe weather threat in the Indianapolis area for the Indy 500 on Sunday, May 26, 2024.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed the Indianapolis area in a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather on its 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale on Sunday.

The SPC said that the forecast remains subject to change since Sunday is still several days away, but forecasters think a mix of supercell thunderstorms and linear convection could help aid in the development of some strong to severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts, hail and possible tornadoes.

The threat of storms will exist during the day on Sunday and could last until the evening hours.

Has rain and severe weather impacted the Indy 500 before?

While a majority of years have been delay-free on race day, there have been several instances when rain has forced officials to shorten, delay or postpone the Indy 500 in the past.

According to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the 1986 race was expected to be held on Sunday, May 25, but was postponed to the following day due to rain. However, that day was also washed out, and the race was successfully run on Saturday, May 31.

In 1997, the race was scheduled for Sunday, May 25, but was postponed due to rain. The precipitation stopped the race after 15 laps on May 26, and the race was finally completed on May 27.

Rain has also forced officials to shorten the Indy 500 due to inclement weather.

The first occurred in 1926 after 160 laps (400 miles), and three races in the 1970s were also shortened.

The last time the Indy 500 was shortened due to rain was back in 2007 after 166 laps (415 miles).