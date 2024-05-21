The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather threat remains after deadly destruction in Iowa

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, May 22, 2024, and National Solitaire Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Tornadoes cause destruction in Iowa as deadly storms race across state

A series of large, violent tornadoes struck Iowa on Tuesday, causing significant destruction and fatalities in some rural communities. Several deaths were attributed to the severe weather outbreak, which was centered southwest of the state capital of Des Moines.

An Iowa resident is believed to have been killed as a supercell raced through Corning in Adams County, and at least two were killed in the Greenfield area. Several additional people were reported to be injured during the tornadoes across the state.

Search and rescue crews do not believe anyone is still missing from the storms but believe it'll take at least another day to determine exactly how many deaths and injuries occurred during the severe weather outbreak.

Wednesday's severe weather threat spans 1,500 miles across central, eastern US

This dayslong stretch of severe weather continues Wednesday and covers even more of the country, stretching more than 1,500 miles from Texas to New York. The worst storms are expected in a zone that stretches from Central and North Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, into central Arkansas, including Little Rock.

The severe weather outlook for Wednesday.

(FOX Weather)



How’s the weather looking for Memorial Day?

FOX Weather is tracking the forecast for Memorial Day weekend – the unofficial start of summer. We’ll keep it updated all week. You can also put your plans in the FOX Weather app and get alerts on the forecast.

The forecast across the country on Memorial Day

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: Home under construction topples in wind

A home being built in the Houston metro area was no match for the derecho that hit last week.

