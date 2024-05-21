Watch: Hurricane-force winds topple budding dream home like popsicle sticks during Houston derecho

WILLIS, Texas – Incredible video shows the moment last week's derecho that slammed into the Houston metro overpowered a dream home in the making.

Neighbors in Willis, Texas, across the street from the construction project, had a feeling that the frame of the three-story house wouldn't be able to withstand the hurricane-force winds screaming through the community.

"Oh there it goes," neighbor Randy Dawson can be heard saying on the video to two others. "It went, I told you. I told you. I told you that was going to happen."

HOUSTON METRO ROCKED BY 100 MPH DERECHO THAT LEFT 7 DEAD AND OVER 1 MILLION WITHOUT POWER

next Image 1 of 4

prev next Image 2 of 4

prev next Image 3 of 4

prev Image 4 of 4

The two women with him were shocked, repeating rounds of, "Oh my God."

Each layer, starting at the bottom, starts leaning, then collapses like slow-motion dominoes. All that was left was a pile of lumber that looked more like a kid's failed popsicle stick project.

The scene from the backyard was just as shocking, literally. A bolt of lightning struck the lake directly behind the house.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The derecho, a line of intense and widespread damaging winds traveling a great distance, left seven dead across the Houston metro. The 90-100 mph winds knocked windows out of downtown skyscrapers. At the height of the storm, over a million customers were without power. Officials said it could be weeks before everyone gets power back.

Transmission lines were no match for the Goliath winds either.

SEE IT: DEADLY STORMS WALLOP HOUSTON AS FEROCIOUS WINDS LEAVE DESTRUCTIVE PATH ACROSS SOUTH