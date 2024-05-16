Search
Weather News
Published

Houston metro rocked by severe storms that left 4 dead and over 1 million without power

During the height of the severe weather, utility companies that service the Houston metro reported that nearly 1 million customers were without power.

By Andrew Wulfeck Source FOX Weather
Rain and debris poured into the lobby at the Hyatt Regency hotel in downtown Houston.

Windows blown out at hotel in Houston during severe storms

HOUSTON - A storm system that threatened to produce torrential rainfall over East Texas spawned severe thunderstorms in the nation’s fourth-largest city Thursday, causing at least four fatalities and leaving more than 1 million customers without power.

The local National Weather Service office issued several Tornado Warnings for the Houston metro but by the time the storms cleared, it was strong winds that are believed to have caused most of the damage. Winds estimated to be in excess of 70 mph toppled trees, blew out windows of high-rise buildings and caused transmission towers holding power lines to crumble.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office encouraged everyone to stay off the roads as trees blocked streets, with power outages climbing above 800,000 in the Houston metro.

PowertOuage.us reported nearby counties also were dealing with outages, sending the state’s tally to well over 1 million customers.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire said at least four people were killed by the storm and state resources were being requested to help with the recovery.

Officials said several of the casualties were the result of falling trees during winds that likely reached over 100 mph.

  • Damage around the Houston metro after severe storms.
    Image 1 of 9

    Damage around the Houston metro after severe storms (Cy-Fair Fire Department.)

  • Harris County, Texas storm damage
    Image 2 of 9

    Harris County, Texas storm damage ( )

  • Tree damage in Katy, Texas during Thursday's severe storms
    Image 3 of 9

    Tree damage in Katy, Texas during Thursday's severe storms (Katy, Texas EM)

  • Power pole damage during severe storm in Houston on 5/16/2024
    Image 4 of 9

    Power pole damage during severe storm in Houston on 5/16/2024 (City of Houston)

  • Flooding of roadways around Harris County, Texas on 5/16/2024
    Image 5 of 9

    Flooding of roadways around Harris County, Texas on 5/16/2024 (Harris County Sheriff's Office)

  • Window damage to downtown Houston business on 5/16/2024
    Image 6 of 9

    Window damage to downtown Houston business on 5/16/2024 (Matt Horn/FOX 26 Houston)

  • Window damage to downtown Houston business on 5/16/2024
    Image 7 of 9

    Window damage to downtown Houston business on 5/16/2024 (Matt Horn/FOX 26 Houston)

  • Severe storm damage outside of Houston, Texas
    Image 8 of 9

    Severe storm damage outside of Houston, Texas (Justin Reed/Cy-Fair Fire Department)

  • Severe storm damage outside of Houston, Texas
    Image 9 of 9

    Severe storm damage outside of Houston, Texas (Justin Reed/Cy-Fair Fire Department)

WATCH A WIND TURBINE DISINTEGRATE IN TEXAS AFTER A LIGHTNING STRIKE

"The roof of the Hyatt Regency downtown blew out. Rain and debris pouring down to the lobby," a customer at the hotel told FOX Weather.

He said staff was doing the best they could to keep people safe and away from the debris.

Windows also appeared to be blown out in other downtown buildings, including around the Wells Fargo Plaza.

The broken glass and debris forced city leaders to encourage workers to stay home on Friday and avoid the downtown region.

In nearby Minute Maid Park, wind and water were seen seeping into the building, but the severe weather did not appear to affect the play of the Astros baseball game.

Rain and wind sweep through before the game between the Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics Minute Maid Park on May 16, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

(Logan Riely / Getty Images)

"It is all hands on deck tonight…Downtown is a mess, so stay at home tonight and tomorrow," said Whitmire.

Local residents described the impacts of the storm as being hurricane-like despite the severe weather lasting less than an hour.

Ground stops were also issued at Bush Intercontinental Airport and Houston William P. Hobby Airport due to the severe weather.

The Houston school district closed all public schools on Friday and said they would reopen on Monday.

The dangerous thunderstorms were expected to transition into a flood threat during the overnight hours as already saturated grounds were expected to receive an additional 2-5" of rainfall.

A tornado-warned storm caused significant damage in downtown Houston, with windows blown out of tall buildings on Thursday evening. 01:16

