Wildcat Fire in Arizona's Tonto National Forest grows to 14K acres

PHOENIX – Hundreds of firefighters in Arizona are working to contain a large wildfire burning inside Tonto National Forest northeast of Phoenix that has burned thousands of acres since igniting on Saturday.

Officials said the Wildcat Fire was first reported Saturday morning near Vista Verde, west of Bartlett Lake in the Cave Creek Ranger District.

This graphic shows the latest information on the Wildcat Fire burning inside Tonto National Forest in Arizona.

The Wildcat Fire has since grown to 14,283 acres and is only 23% contained as of Tuesday morning.

It's unknown how the fire began, but officials listed the cause as "human."

Portion of Tonto National Forest closed

A portion of Tonto National Forest was closed when the fire began, and officials said visitors were carefully being evacuated from Bartlett Lake within the forest as the fire spread. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office also closed Bartlett Dam Road because the fire was burning on both sides of the road.

People have been asked to avoid the area while crews continue to battle the fire.

According to the order, the portion of Tonto National Forest that was closed will remain closed through at least June 19, unless the order is rescinded.

Out-of-state firefighters join the fight against Wildcat Fire

According to a report from FOX 10 Phoenix, the Geronimo and Prescott hotshot crews, air tankers and a helicopter have been called upon to help fight the fire, and Scottsdale Fire was also working to help contain the blaze.

In addition, FOX 10 said crews from outside Arizona have also joined in on the fight against the Wildcat Fire, including a crew coming from Montana.

Officials said they expect little to no movement with the fire due to favorable weather conditions and an effective suppression response. Firefighters are also expected to look for opportunities to construct firelines and create a plan to protect infrastructure and natural resources that may be at risk.

Officials are urging people to refrain from flying drones in the area due to a safety risk.

"Remember, drones and firefighting aircraft are a dangerous mix and could lead to accidents or slow down wildfire suppression operations," officials said. "If you fly, we can't."