Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Kentucky threatened by more strong tornadoes days after deadly outbreak

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Tuesday, May 20, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Tornadoes damage homes in Arkansas, Oklahoma as severe weather tears across central US

Emergency crews have been spread out across portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma as relentless rounds of severe weather and tornadoes blasted the region on Monday, damaging homes and knocking out power.

On Monday evening, radar showed a large debris signature near the community of Greenland in Arkansas, which appeared to have been directly hit by a tornado. The tornado then continued into the Fayetteville area before lifting.

"Wow, that is not a good sign. We have a very apparent debris ball, this very stark blue (on radar)," FOX Weather Meteorologist Steve Bende r said as he tracked the tornado Monday night. "This is moving at an astonishing pace."

next Image 1 of 8

prev next Image 2 of 8

prev next Image 3 of 8

prev next Image 4 of 8

prev next Image 5 of 8

prev next Image 6 of 8

prev next Image 7 of 8

prev Image 8 of 8

Kentucky to Tennessee Valley threatened by more severe weather days after deadly tornado outbreak

Nearly 60 million people in the lower Ohio Valley, Tennessee Valley, mid-South and Deep South are once again under threat of severe weather Tuesday, including most of Kentucky, which just endured a tornado outbreak last Friday that claimed at least 19 lives in the state. This is part of a relentless eight-day severe weather pattern that began last Wednesday for the middle of the country.

Tuesday's threat is centered on Kentucky, Tennessee, eastern Arkansas, northern Mississippi and northern Alabama, where a volatile atmosphere will allow strong thunderstorms to develop beginning in the mid-afternoon, bringing all modes of severe weather, including large hail, damaging wind gusts and the possibility of strong tornadoes (EF-2 or higher).

A look at the severe storm threat on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Watch: Aerial video shows damage in London, Kentucky, after devastating tornado

Following a powerful tornado, America's heartland is full of devastation and destruction.

London, Kentucky, is the center of some of the worst damage from the recent tornado outbreak. Roofs of homes are ripped apart, and some structures are thrown hundreds of yards away from their original locations.

Miles of debris from the powerful EF-3 tornado can be seen in aerial footage from Rich Waite and RMWServices, showing the path of the destructive tornado.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.