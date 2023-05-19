The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Wet weekend expected for much of I-95 corridor

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Saturday, May 20, 2023, and Armed Forces Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Beach plans rained out up and down East Coast

A strong coastal low that brought flooding rain to parts of North Carolina on Friday will move north along the coasts of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Saturday, bringing soaking rains to coastal locales. Rip currents are a concern for anyone headed to the beaches. That will be followed by a cold front Sunday that will create showers and storms throughout the day.

A coastal low will move along the East Coast this weekend.

(FOX Weather)



Things to know

In case you missed it: Prayers in Texas, El Niño news, wildfire smoke and floods

A Texas family is praying for healing after a lightning strike killed one man and critically injured his 6-year-old son. According to the family, Matthew Boggs was walking his kids home from the bus stop when the bolt hit. Boggs was killed, and his son was hospitalized and is in a coma.

Satellite data shows that El Niño is likely developing in the Pacific Ocean. The World Meteorological Organization said that the abnormal warming of the ocean combined with climate change will likely make the next five years the hottest on record for Earth.

Wildfires rage across Canada, and the smoke is moving south. This week, it shrouded much of the northern tier of the U.S. in a thick haze. Air quality alerts were issued for millions of Americans as the smoke turned skies a vibrant red at sunrise and sunset in some places.

Flooding unfolded on both sides of the Atlantic this week. More than a dozen people have been killed by flooding in northern Italy. Buildings and farm fields have been inundated, as well. In the U.S., the Wilmington area in North Carolina picked up nearly 8 inches of rain Friday, leading to water-covered roads as well as flooded buildings.

Bonus reads

Before you go, here are a couple of stories we think you might enjoy.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .