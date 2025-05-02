The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Relentless severe weather threatens 87M from Texas to Northeast

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, May 2, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Nearly 87 million at risk of severe weather Friday as storms reach from Texas to the Northeast

Severe storms are ongoing across Oklahoma and Northern Texas once again Friday morning. This is the 10th straight day this area has dealt with some kind of severe weather.

Storms will move east during the day and could reach the Tennessee Valley and Southern Appalachians, bringing heavy rain in a short period of time.

A Level 3 out of 5 risk for severe storms has been issued by NOAA's Storm Prediction Center stretching from San Antonio, Texas to Nashville, Tennessee and into central Kentucky.

On the northern side of the cold front, yet another day for the chance of severe weather exists across parts of the Ohio Valley and Northeast. These storms will be more scattered in nature throughout the day but could bring damaging wind and large hail.

Northeast faces another wet weekend from back-to-back storms

If the weekend forecast in the Northeast sounds familiar, that’s because it is. More rain and thunderstorms are expected across the region, marking the sixth out of the past seven weekends that precipitation is in the forecast.

The FOX Forecast Center said the first of back-to-back storm systems will approach the region on Friday.

This system was also responsible for the severe weather and flooding in the central U.S. earlier this week .

The rain lingers into the early part of the workweek with at least 5 inches of rain through Tuesday in some parts of New York and Pennsylvania.

Showers could create wet track for 151st Kentucky Derby

Rain is expected on Saturday ahead of the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby which starts at 6:57 p.m. ET.

Showers are expected Saturday morning and afternoon, creating the potential for a wet track. Whether it will rain during Derby time remains an open question, but many of the earlier races will be dampened.

There's also a threat of isolated thunderstorms throughout the day. If storms are judged to be severe enough, the start of the Derby will be delayed until they pass.

