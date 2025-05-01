Bald eagle chicks rescued from sinking nest in Missouri river

BONNE TERRE, Mo. – Two bald eagle chicks were saved from a river in Missouri ahead of storms this week.

A resident in Bonne Terre, Missouri, was preparing his property for incoming storms when he noticed that a bald eagle nest had fallen into the river near his property.

He found that two eaglets were still in the nest, which was sinking into the river.

The resident called the World Bird Sanctuary to rescue the two chicks, and they sprang into action.

The sanctuary's rehabilitation team borrowed a canoe from the resident and went to work.

Once they reached the eaglets, there was water up to their bellies, the sanctuary said.

The eaglets' nest was breaking up around them as the rehabilitation team tried to secure the birds and remove them from the river.

The sanctuary said one of the eaglets "took a brief swim" while trying to evade its rescuers.

In the end, both chicks were saved from the water and transported to the World Bird Sanctuary in Valley Park.

After careful evaluations and X-rays, it was determined that the eaglets were not hurt during the ordeal.

The birds are estimated to be around seven weeks old, the sanctuary said.

The sanctuary commended the Bonne Terre man for calling them, allowing them to use his canoe, and directing them to the area.

"His willingness to help is what saved these two eaglets," the World Bird Sanctuary said in a Facebook post.

It's believed the eaglets would've been fully underwater about an hour later if they hadn't been saved.

"At their current stage of muscle development, it is uncertain if they would have been able to make the swim to shore or would have just ended up drowning," the sanctuary said.

Since their nest is now gone, the eaglets will stay in the care of the World Bird Sanctuary until they're ready to fledge.

The World Bird Sanctuary has received 32 babies in addition to the two eaglets so far this year.

The sanctuary asked for the public's help to support the 34 babies so they can eventually be returned to the wild.

In March, Murphy, a beloved bald eagle that lived at the World Bird Sanctuary and became famous for fostering a rock a few years ago, died during severe weather.