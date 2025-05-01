69 million along 1,500-mile stretch of US face threat of storms packing large hail, damaging winds on Thursday

CLEVELAND – A deadly stretch of severe weather will continue for the ninth-straight day on Thursday, with communities along a 1,500-mile swath of the U.S. from the Plains to the Great Lakes facing the threat of powerful thunderstorms packing damaging winds, hail and even some tornadoes.

The multiday threat began last week, and since then, at least five people have been killed by storm-related impacts.

Three people were killed in Pennsylvania on Tuesday when a serial derecho plowed across the state, and some 250,000 customers in Pennsylvania were still without power as of Thursday morning, according to FindEnergy.com.

Additionally, at least two people were killed by flash flooding in Oklahoma on Wednesday.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



The severe weather threat continues Thursday, with nearly 69 million people from Texas to western New York again at risk of strong to severe thunderstorms.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has highlighted two areas of concern where the threat is higher, placing more than 31 million people in a Level 2 risk on its 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale.

One area stretches from the southern Plains into the lower Mississippi Valley, and the second area extends from the Ohio Valley into the lower Great Lakes.

The threat includes cities such as Oklahoma City in Oklahoma, Columbus and Cleveland in Ohio, Nashville in Tennessee and Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania, which was devastated by the serial derecho on Tuesday.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

The main threats from storms that develop on Thursday will be damaging wind gusts and some hail.

However, there's also a tornado risk across an area stretching from northern Middle Tennessee to western Pennsylvania.