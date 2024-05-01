The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe storms continue pounding central US

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, May 2, 2024, and National Day of Prayer. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Giant hail, strong winds reported from Texas to Nebraska on Wednesday

Another round of severe thunderstorms struck the central and southern Plains on Wednesday. Grapefruit-sized hail (4.5 inches in diameter) was reported in portions of western Kansas, while softball-sized hail (4 inches) was reported in parts of the Texas Panhandle. The storms also packed wind gusts as high as 83 mph near Plainville, Kansas. Additionally, more than a dozen brief tornadoes were reported, but there have been no reports of any significant damage across the region.

Severe storms remain problematic in central US

It’s been more than a week since there has been no severe weather reported across the U.S. That trend looks to continue Thursday, with the bulk of the central U.S. facing another day of dangerous storms. The worst of them will likely be concentrated in western North Texas, including the Fort Worth area, but areas from Wisconsin and Michigan to Louisiana and Mississippi could see storms that produce tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and large hail.

The severe weather outlook for Thursday.

(FOX Weather)



Heavy rain will likely worsen flooding in Texas

People in parts of East Texas have already been told to evacuate as rivers leave their banks. With more heavy rain falling over the same area, flooding will likely increase. Flood Watches cover much of Central and East Texas, from Waco to Houston. Parts of Louisiana are also included. Remember, it is never safe to drive through floodwater.

Flood Watches that are in effect.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: Oklahoma tornado survivor credits faith for saving her life

A woman who survived the deadly tornado that leveled Sulphur, Oklahoma, says her faith in God is what saved her life as the roof above her was torn away.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.