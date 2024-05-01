More tornadoes possible in central US as severe weather streak continues

DALLAS – Following another deadly tornado in Kansas on Tuesday, the threat of dangerous storms continues Wednesday, with the worst weather expected from Kansas to Texas.

It has been nearly a week of severe weather across the central U.S. The streak started last Thursday and culminated in a tornado outbreak that killed at least five people across two states . Another person was killed and several more injured in Kansas after a tornado destroyed homes outside of Topeka, Kansas, on Tuesday.

A new disturbance will emerge Wednesday from the Rockies, and the Plains will face a potential threat of severe storms. However, this disturbance will not move quickly into the Plains, and this delayed ejection will limit the potential for a more significant severe weather event, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Still, there will be enough lift in the atmosphere to allow for scattered severe thunderstorms across the central and southern Plains, which will be capable of a few tornadoes, very large hail and damaging winds. It appears the worst of these storms will be west of the devastated areas in Oklahoma.

More than 850,000 people in cities such as Abilene, San Angelo and Big Spring in Texas, Hutchinson in Kansas and Altus in Oklahoma are at a Level 3 out of 5 risk for severe weather. Nearly 13 million people are at a Level 2 risk that stretches from southern Nebraska to portions of Texas.

A look at the severe weather threat for Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

Multiple rounds of severe weather are probable, the FOX Forecast Center said. The first will develop during the morning along a warm front draped across Kansas. Small to moderate-sized hail and lightning will be the main threats.

By late afternoon, the focus will shift to the dryline, which will be situated from western Kansas down into West Texas. However, daytime heating and dew points in the mid- to upper 60s will still lead to at least the chance for supercells capable of very large hail, gusty winds and a tornado risk.

"Large hailstones are going to come in, probably West Texas to west Oklahoma. That's where we still have that cold air aloft to really support those larger hailstones," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "They'll be bigger than 3 or 4 inches – that wouldn't shock me out of the system that we have on tap for today (Wednesday)."

Wednesday night will see the storms congeal into a line as they work eastward across Oklahoma and Texas. During this time, the tornado-ravaged areas have the best chance of getting hit with additional strong storms, the FOX Forecast Center said.

The good news is that the tornado threat, while not zero, will be low, with damaging 60-70 mph wind gusts being the main threat. Perhaps the most impactful aspect of the storms will be the heavy rain, which could further ruin any items left strewn about by the tornado's destruction.

While the severe storm threat will be front and center, a large flash flood threat will return on Wednesday and Thursday, with as much as 5 inches of rain possible in East Texas.