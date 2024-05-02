Relentless severe storms continue to torture areas from Texas to Upper Midwest on Thursday

FORT WORTH, Texas – For over a week, relentless severe weather has been torturing states across America. That trend will continue Thursday, with the bulk of the central U.S. facing another day of dangerous storms.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.

The worst of the storms will likely be concentrated in western North Texas, including the Fort Worth area, but areas from Wisconsin and Michigan to Louisiana and Mississippi could see storms that produce tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and large hail.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 2 out of 5 severe storm threat for over 2.7 million Texans living in cities like Fort Worth, Abilene, Wichita Falls, Denton and Flower Mound.

A look at the expected severe weather threat for Thursday, May 2, 2024.

"The focus will be right where you've got that bull's-eye with the red (above), where you can see some of these storms develop this afternoon," FOX Weather Meteorologist Craig Herrera said. "As these clusters develop later in the evening and march to the east, maybe some straight-line winds out of those as well."

As the storms progress overnight, they will lose their severe components and transform into heavy rainmakers.

Flood Watches that are in effect.

(FOX Weather)



In addition, intense rain could lead to flash flooding across parts of Texas, which has seen nearly a foot of rain. Additional rainfall totals between 2 and 3 inches are expected through Thursday.

People in parts of East Texas have already been told to evacuate as rivers leave their banks. With more heavy rain falling over the same area, flooding will likely increase. Flood Watches cover much of Central and East Texas, from Waco to Houston . Parts of Louisiana are also included. Remember, it is never safe to drive through floodwater .

Low-end severe weather risk lingers into Friday

Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible from late Friday into Saturday morning over parts of the central and southern Plains. Large hail, damaging winds and an isolated tornado are possible.