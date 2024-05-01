Some East Texas communities urged to evacuate as torrential rains flood neighborhoods

Officials in several Texas communities have asked people to evacuate their homes as rivers overflow their banks from recent heavy rain and severe weather, and flood alerts remain in effect across portions of the Lone Star state in anticipation of more precipitation in the coming days.

Several inches of rain have already fallen in communities in areas south of Dallas and north of Houston, leaving the ground extremely saturated. That includes areas along the Trinity River, which hasn’t seen water this high in years.

"I was just looking back in the past crests, and the last time it’s been this high, and the expected crest is back at (Hurricane) Harvey," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "That was 2017. So, we’re going back almost seven years."

This graphic shows the forecast rainfall totals in Texas through Friday, May 3, 2024.

The FOX Forecast Center expects several more inches of rain to fall across many waterlogged communities through the end of the week.

While the Dallas area could expect to see another inch or two of rain through Friday, communities to the south could see totals that are much higher.

Portions of central and East Texas could pick up an additional 2-3 inches of rain, with other areas receiving amounts of 3-5 inches.

This graphic shows the flash flood threat in Texas on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

The additional rain has forecasters concerned about more flooding, leading to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center (WPC) placing a large area of East Texas in a level 3 out of 4 threat, or moderate risk, for excessive rainfall.

Included in the moderate risk zone are the communities of Corsicana, Killeen and Austin.

This graphic shows the flood alerts in effect in Texas through Thursday, May 2, 2024.

In addition, the National Weather Service has placed a large portion of central and East Texas, as well as western Louisiana, in Flood Watches through Thursday.

In Texas, this includes communities like Athens, Waco, Conroe and Beaumont, while in Louisiana, Shreveport, Alexandria and Kinder are under the Flood Watch.

Voluntary evacuations along Trinity River, San Jacinto River in Texas

Several communities along the Trinity River and San Jacinto River in Texas have been asked to evacuate their homes due to the rapidly rising water, which officials say could be chest-deep by the time the water crests later in the day on Wednesday.

FOX 26 Houston Reporter Shelby Rose said some people who didn’t evacuate needed to be rescued and brought to higher ground.

She said she spoke with a local fire chief who said eight people and 23 dogs needed to be rescued from their homes when water cut off escape routes.

And Harris County Judge Lina Hildago said the rate at which the water was flowing down the San Jacinto River was much higher than anticipated. She urged people who live along the East Bank of the river to make the decision to leave as soon as possible before it’s too late.

"The folks along the river, just a few blocks from the river, they need to be aware that they’re basically going to be trapped at home for 24 to 36 hours, unless they have a boat," she said. "And, so, right now, we need people along that path, that east side of the San Jacinto River, along the river, to really make that decision of whether they can leave or whether they’re going to stay home for the next 24 to 36 hours."

Rose said that residents who live in the area are "shocked" by the flooding, mainly because of how quickly the water was rising.

"They’re used to the water because of Hurricane Harvey and other tropical systems that we’ve had in the area," she said. "But, they have never seen the water levels come up as quickly as they are now."

This graphic shows current water levels for the Trinity River at Trinidad.

While the Trinity River has already crested in some locations, the water is still rising in others.

The forecast crest for the Trinity River at Trinidad is on Friday at 43.6 feet – squarely in the moderate flood stage.

This graphic shows current water levels for the Trinity River at Liberty.

The Trinity River at Liberty is expected to crest on Friday at 30.5 feet, which is a few feet below its record-stage of 32.7 feet.

And the Trinity River at Goodrich is starting to recede after it crested at 43.25 feet on Tuesday.