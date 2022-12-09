Watch: Van swept away trying to cross raging floodwaters near Nashville

SPRING HILL, Tenn. – "Turn around, don't drown" – you hear that relentlessly from National Weather Service officials when heavy rains and flooding are forecast, and a driver who didn't heed those warnings during a storm in Tennessee Wednesday illustrated exactly what happens when you don't heed the warning.

The driver had been doing renovations at a home in the Nashville suburb of Spring Hill and was attempting to head to his home when he came upon an impromptu raging river blocking his path.

Despite pleas from nearby witnesses and a fellow contractor, the driver entered the waters…only to have his van pulled into the current and washed into a side bank in a nearby creek.

"He just wanted to get home," fellow construction worker Bryan Tucker, who took the video, told Storyful.

The National Weather Service responded to the video on Twitter and again reminded residents to "Turn Around, Don't Drown" when approaching floodwaters.

AMAZON DELIVERY DRIVER LIVES ‘TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN'

"It’s really NEVER worth the risk to your life," the weather service said.

The storm dropped as much as 3 inches of rain in 48 hours across parts of Tennessee, according to the National Weather Service.

HERE'S WHAT TO DO AFTER YOUR CAR IS FLOODED

More rain was expected through Sunday.