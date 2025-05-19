Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Significant tornado threat Monday after weekend storms ravage heartland

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Monday, May 19, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Damage reported after Kansas town takes ‘direct hit’ during rare Tornado Emergency

Significant damage was reported in western Kansas early Monday morning after powerful storms produced tornadoes that damaged numerous homes and brought down trees and power lines amid a rare Tornado Emergency .

One of the hardest-hit areas appeared to be the city of Plevna , Kansas. The National Weather Service office in Wichita had issued a Tornado Emergency for Plevna, Sylvia and Abbyville early Monday morning.

Damage assessments continue in Kentucky, Missouri in wake of deadly tornado outbreak

First responders are continuing their heroic recovery efforts to search and clear the countless piles of destroyed homes and businesses in Kentucky and Missouri , days after a disastrous tornado outbreak tore across those states, leaving dozens of people dead.

Kentucky suffered widespread damage, especially in London and Somerset . Gov. Andy Beshear said at least 19 people were killed in his state, although Kentucky Rep. Hal Rogers believes that number could be closer to two dozen. At least seven others were also killed in Missouri.

Central US on high alert Monday for dangerous tornadoes, giant hail and destructive winds

The central U.S. will remain under a heightened risk of severe weather on Monday, including parts of tornado-ravaged Missouri, where at least seven people were killed during Friday's outbreak.

The FOX Forecast Center warns that a wide region from Kansas and Oklahoma extending into parts of Missouri and Arkansas is expected to experience severe thunderstorms . A concerning Level 4 out of 5 severe weather threat includes major cities like Oklahoma City , Tulsa , Norman and Broken Arrow in Oklahoma, as well as Fort Smith, Arkansas.

A look at the severe storm threat in the Plains on Monday, May 19, 2025.

Watch this: Tornado seen spinning outside of Denver

While all eyes were on Oklahoma and Kansas on Sunday for severe weather, several tornadoes were also reported in eastern Colorado .

A massive tornado stopped people in their tracks outside of Denver, just as the twister descended from the clouds.

