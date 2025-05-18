Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published Updated

Watch: Tornado seen spinning outside of Denver

Videos from Aurora, located just east of Denver, showed the tornado pulling up dirt in the open field.

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
People in Aurora observed the large tornado move around the city, and the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for other communities in the area.

Residents throughout the Aurora area witnessed a massive tornado move on Sunday

People in Aurora observed the large tornado move around the city, and the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for other communities in the area.

AURORA, Colo. – While all eyes were on Oklahoma and Kansas on Sunday for tornadoes, people outside of Denver and in eastern Colorado got quite the show.

A picturesque tornado stopped people in their tracks just as the twister descended from the clouds. 

A vortex seen moving down toward east Aurora, Colorado on May, 18, 2025.

Twister moving over Aurora, Colorado

A vortex seen moving down toward east Aurora, Colorado on May, 18, 2025.

Videos from Aurora, located just east of Denver, showed the tornado pulling up dirt in the open field.

The National Weather Service predicts the evening will entail rain showers and thunderstorms throughout the area.

A tornado was spotted moving across a field in Aurora, Colorado, on Sunday as residents prepared for more severe weather in the evening

The National Weather Service predicts the evening will entail rain showers and thunderstorms throughout the area.

Those closer to the tornado in Watkins watched as the tornado moved through.

The National Weather Service warns of more severe storms tonight with a chance of thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds

People throughout Colorado have witnessed the large tornado moving across parts of the state on Sunday

The National Weather Service warns of more severe storms tonight with a chance of thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds

Delays were reported at Denver International Airport due to the severe weather.

FOX Weather Meteorologist Haley Meier will be tracking severe weather from the Plains in the FOX Weather Beast on Sunday and Monday. Click here to watch live coverage.

Tags
Loading...