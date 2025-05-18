Watch: Tornado seen spinning outside of Denver

AURORA, Colo. – While all eyes were on Oklahoma and Kansas on Sunday for tornadoes, people outside of Denver and in eastern Colorado got quite the show.

A picturesque tornado stopped people in their tracks just as the twister descended from the clouds.

Videos from Aurora, located just east of Denver, showed the tornado pulling up dirt in the open field.

Those closer to the tornado in Watkins watched as the tornado moved through.

Delays were reported at Denver International Airport due to the severe weather.

FOX Weather Meteorologist Haley Meier will be tracking severe weather from the Plains in the FOX Weather Beast on Sunday and Monday. Click here to watch live coverage.