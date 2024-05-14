The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather, serious flood threat take aim at South

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, May 15, 2024, and Peace Officers Memorial Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Severe weather threatens 3 areas of the US on Wednesday

Scattered severe thunderstorms are possible from Wednesday morning into the afternoon over parts of the northern and central Florida Peninsula, as well as the Carolinas. A Tornado Watch has already been posted for North and Central Florida until 11 a.m. ET.

The severe weather threat in the Southeast on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



Later Wednesday, several severe thunderstorms are expected to move across the southern Plains during the afternoon and evening. The storms could produce damaging wind gusts – some possibly exceeding 75 mph – large hail and perhaps a couple of tornadoes.

The severe weather threat in the Plains on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



3 states face serious threat of flooding this week

Round after round of storms that have dumped heavy rain on parts of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi have left the ground saturated. Now, the region faces another round of heavy rain Thursday that has forecasters worried. Parts of those three states are in a Level 3 out of 4 risk of flooding.

The excessive rainfall outlook for Thursday, May 16, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



Dangerous heat wave grips Florida

It’s no surprise when it’s hot and humid in Florida in the summer, but late spring is unusual. Temperatures will climb above 90 this week, with heat index readings surpassing 100 degrees in parts of the state. Miami is one of the spots facing an extreme level of heat risk Wednesday.

The heat risk for Florida on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



Eastern Pacific hurricane season starts today

Wednesday marks the official start of hurricane season in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, about two weeks before the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season. There’s already something being monitored in the Eastern Pacific for potential development.

The tropical weather outlook for a system in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: Golfers flee tornado

A tornado hit a golf course in Missouri, and it sent golfers scurrying off the course.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.