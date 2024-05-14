Potential geomagnetic storm Tuesday could bring another dazzling Northern Lights show to northern US

This graphic shows current solar storm conditions. (FOX Weather)
A G2 geomagnetic storm could potentially impact power grids, like transformer damage, and could force corrective actions on spacecraft.
The SWPC said a coronal mass ejection, which is an eruption of solar material from the Sun, could arrive at Earth and lead to an increase of geomagnetic activity.
This graphic shows past solar storm conditions. (FOX Weather)
In addition, the SWPC said the Northern Lights could be visible farther south than usual. The Northern Lights on Tuesday may become visible over some northern and Upper Midwest states from New York to Idaho.
MERCER, MAINE - MAY 11, 2024 The northern lights fill the sky with green ribbons of electrical charged particles over the barn and pastures at Greaney's Turkey Farm in Mercer, Maine on May 11, 2024. The aurora borealis, commonly referred to as the northern lights, are electrically charged particles that are interacting with gases in outer space. This recent display was the strongest seen since 2003 rating a G5 on the geomagnetic scale. (Photo by Michael Seamans/Getty Images)
( )
Image 2 of 25
BEIJING, CHINA - MAY 12: The aurora borealis glows in the night sky over the Badaling section of the Great Wall on May 12, 2024 in Beijing, China. Due to the current geomagnetic storm, aurora borealis were observed across China on the night of May 11 and on the early morning of May 12. (Photo by Yang Dong/VCG via Getty Images)
( )
Image 3 of 25
BEIJING, CHINA - MAY 12: The aurora borealis glows in the night sky over the Badaling section of the Great Wall on May 12, 2024 in Beijing, China. Due to the current geomagnetic storm, aurora borealis were observed across China on the night of May 11 and on the early morning of May 12. (Photo by Yang Dong/VCG via Getty Images)
( )
Image 4 of 25
CALIFORNIA, USA - MAY 11: Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis) illuminate the sky of San Francisco North Bay as seen from China Camp Beach in San Rafael, California, United States on May 11, 2024. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)
( )
Image 5 of 25
This incredible image shows the sky filled with colors of pink, red, purple and green as the Northern Lights danced above a church in Ireland on Saturday, May 11, 2024.
(@sryanbruenphoto / X)
Image 6 of 25
Northern Lights from Mukilteo, Washington during an extreme geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024.
(Scott Sistek)
Image 7 of 25
Northern Lights from Mukilteo, Washington during an extreme geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024.
(Scott Sistek)
Image 8 of 25
Northern Lights from Reno, Nevada during an extreme geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024.
(NWS Reno)
Image 9 of 25
Northern Lights from Riverton, Wyoming, during an extreme geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024.
(NWS Riverton)
Image 10 of 25
Northern Lights from Hastings, Nebraska during an extreme geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024.
(NWS Hastings)
Image 11 of 25
Northern Lights from Seattle during an extreme geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024.
(NWS Seattle)
Image 12 of 25
Northern Lights from Great Falls, Montana during an extreme geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024.
( )
Image 13 of 25
Northern Lights from Missoula, Montana during an extreme geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024.
(NWS Missoula)
Image 14 of 25
Northern Lights from Shreveport, Louisiana during an extreme geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024.
(NWS Shreveport)
Image 15 of 25
Northern Lights from Great Falls, Montana during an extreme geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024.
(NWS Great Falls, Montana)
Image 16 of 25
Top Image Northern Lights
( )
Image 17 of 25
The Northern Lights were seen in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Friday night, May 10, 2024.
(Luke Culver)
Image 18 of 25
Clear skies led the Northern Lights to be visible in Texas and New Mexico
(@NWSElPaso)
Image 19 of 25
FOX Weather Storm Tracker Mark Sudduth caught a stunning view of the aurora over South Carolina while in a plane.
(Mark Sudduth)
Image 20 of 25
View from Concord, N.C.
(Jay Caceres)
Image 21 of 25
Outside of the NWS office in Caribou, Maine.
( )
Image 22 of 25
Forecasters at the NWS office in Calera, AL saw the aurora and the space station.
(@NWSBirmingham)
Image 23 of 25
10 May 2024, Baden-Württemberg, Freiburg: Northern lights appear over the Dreisamtal valley in the Black Forest near Freiburg.
(Photo by Valentin Gensch/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Image 24 of 25
10 May 2024, Brandenburg, Sieversdorf: Light green and violet-reddish auroras glow in the night sky in the Oder-Spree district of East Brandenburg. The northern lights (aurora borealis) are produced by a cloud of electrically charged particles from a solar storm in the earth's atmosphere.
(Photo by Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Image 25 of 25
The aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, glow on the horizon over Basingstoke in Hampshire. Picture date: Friday May 10, 2024.
(Photo by Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images)
The Level 5 geomagnetic storm was the first to hit Earth since October 2003. That storm knocked out power in Sweden and damaged electrical transformers in South Africa.
The Northern Lights display on Tuesday, however, won't be as vivid or intense as what was experienced last week.