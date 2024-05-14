Search
Earth & Space
Potential geomagnetic storm Tuesday could bring another dazzling Northern Lights show to northern US

The Northern Lights on Tuesday may become visible over some northern and Upper Midwest states from New York to Idaho.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) issued another Geomagnetic Storm Watch only days after a historic geomagnetic storm blasted Earth and set off an incredible display of the Northern Lights around the world.

The SWPC said it issued a G2 "moderate" Geomagnetic Storm Watch for Tuesday and said watches at that level are not uncommon.

This graphic shows current solar storm conditions.
(FOX Weather)

 

A G2 geomagnetic storm could potentially impact power grids, like transformer damage, and could force corrective actions on spacecraft.

The SWPC said a coronal mass ejection, which is an eruption of solar material from the Sun, could arrive at Earth and lead to an increase of geomagnetic activity.

This graphic shows past solar storm conditions.
(FOX Weather)

 

In addition, the SWPC said the Northern Lights could be visible farther south than usual. The Northern Lights on Tuesday may become visible over some northern and Upper Midwest states from New York to Idaho.

MESMERIZING TIME-LAPSE VIDEOS SHOW NORTHERN LIGHTS DAZZLING SKYGAZERS AROUND THE WORLD

Northern Lights visible in Florida, Texas last week

A dazzling display of the Northern Lights was enjoyed by people worldwide, and reached as far south as Florida and Texas in the southern U.S., and even parts of northern Mexico caught a glimpse.

The sky was filled with brilliant colors of green, pink, purple and red from the Northern Lights on Friday and Saturday after a massive sunspot the width of 17 Earths spewed solar flares, leading to the geomagnetic storm activity reaching Level 5 "extreme" conditions.

  • Image 1 of 25

    MERCER, MAINE - MAY 11, 2024 The northern lights fill the sky with green ribbons of electrical charged particles over the barn and pastures at Greaney's Turkey Farm in Mercer, Maine on May 11, 2024. The aurora borealis, commonly referred to as the northern lights, are electrically charged particles that are interacting with gases in outer space. This recent display was the strongest seen since 2003 rating a G5 on the geomagnetic scale. (Photo by Michael Seamans/Getty Images) ( )

  • BEIJING, CHINA - MAY 12: The aurora borealis glows in the night sky over the Badaling section of the Great Wall on May 12, 2024 in Beijing, China. Due to the current geomagnetic storm, aurora borealis were observed across China on the night of May 11 and on the early morning of May 12. (Photo by Yang Dong/VCG via Getty Images)
    Image 2 of 25

    BEIJING, CHINA - MAY 12: The aurora borealis glows in the night sky over the Badaling section of the Great Wall on May 12, 2024 in Beijing, China. Due to the current geomagnetic storm, aurora borealis were observed across China on the night of May 11 and on the early morning of May 12. (Photo by Yang Dong/VCG via Getty Images) ( )

  • BEIJING, CHINA - MAY 12: The aurora borealis glows in the night sky over the Badaling section of the Great Wall on May 12, 2024 in Beijing, China. Due to the current geomagnetic storm, aurora borealis were observed across China on the night of May 11 and on the early morning of May 12. (Photo by Yang Dong/VCG via Getty Images)
    Image 3 of 25

    BEIJING, CHINA - MAY 12: The aurora borealis glows in the night sky over the Badaling section of the Great Wall on May 12, 2024 in Beijing, China. Due to the current geomagnetic storm, aurora borealis were observed across China on the night of May 11 and on the early morning of May 12. (Photo by Yang Dong/VCG via Getty Images) ( )

  • CALIFORNIA, USA - MAY 11: Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis) illuminate the sky of San Francisco North Bay as seen from China Camp Beach in San Rafael, California, United States on May 11, 2024. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)
    Image 4 of 25

    CALIFORNIA, USA - MAY 11: Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis) illuminate the sky of San Francisco North Bay as seen from China Camp Beach in San Rafael, California, United States on May 11, 2024. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images) ( )

  • This incredible image shows the sky filled with colors of pink, red, purple and green as the Northern Lights danced above a church in Ireland on Saturday, May 11, 2024.
    Image 5 of 25

    This incredible image shows the sky filled with colors of pink, red, purple and green as the Northern Lights danced above a church in Ireland on Saturday, May 11, 2024. (@sryanbruenphoto / X)

  • Aurora show from Extreme Geomagnetic storm
    Image 6 of 25

    Northern Lights from Mukilteo, Washington during an extreme geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024. (Scott Sistek)

  • Aurora show from Extreme Geomagnetic storm
    Image 7 of 25

    Northern Lights from Mukilteo, Washington during an extreme geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024. (Scott Sistek)

  • Aurora show from Extreme Geomagnetic storm
    Image 8 of 25

    Northern Lights from Reno, Nevada during an extreme geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024. (NWS Reno)

  • Northern Lights from Riverton, Wyoming, during an extreme geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024.
    Image 9 of 25

    Northern Lights from Riverton, Wyoming, during an extreme geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024. (NWS Riverton)

  • Aurora show from Extreme Geomagnetic storm
    Image 10 of 25

    Northern Lights from Hastings, Nebraska during an extreme geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024. (NWS Hastings)

  • Aurora show from Extreme Geomagnetic storm
    Image 11 of 25

    Northern Lights from Seattle during an extreme geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024. (NWS Seattle)

  • Aurora show from Extreme Geomagnetic storm
    Image 12 of 25

    Northern Lights from Great Falls, Montana during an extreme geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024. ( )

  • Aurora show from Extreme Geomagnetic storm
    Image 13 of 25

    Northern Lights from Missoula, Montana during an extreme geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024. (NWS Missoula)

  • Aurora show from Extreme Geomagnetic storm
    Image 14 of 25

    Northern Lights from Shreveport, Louisiana during an extreme geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024. (NWS Shreveport)

  • Aurora show from Extreme Geomagnetic storm
    Image 15 of 25

    Northern Lights from Great Falls, Montana during an extreme geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024. (NWS Great Falls, Montana)

  • Top Image Northern Lights
    Image 16 of 25

    Top Image Northern Lights ( )

  • The Northern Lights were seen in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Friday night, May 10, 2024.
    Image 17 of 25

    The Northern Lights were seen in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Friday night, May 10, 2024. (Luke Culver)

  • Clear skies led the Northern Lights to be visible in Texas and New Mexico
    Image 18 of 25

    Clear skies led the Northern Lights to be visible in Texas and New Mexico (@NWSElPaso)

  • FOX Weather Storm Tracker Mark Sudduth caught a stunning view of the aurora over South Carolina while in a plane.
    Image 19 of 25

    FOX Weather Storm Tracker Mark Sudduth caught a stunning view of the aurora over South Carolina while in a plane. (Mark Sudduth)

  • View from Concord, N.C.
    Image 20 of 25

    View from Concord, N.C. (Jay Caceres)

  • Outside of the NWS office in Caribou, Maine.
    Image 21 of 25

    Outside of the NWS office in Caribou, Maine. ( )

  • Forecasters at the NWS office in Calera, AL saw the aurora and the space station.
    Image 22 of 25

    Forecasters at the NWS office in Calera, AL saw the aurora and the space station. (@NWSBirmingham)

  • Aurora borealis
    Image 23 of 25

    10 May 2024, Baden-Württemberg, Freiburg: Northern lights appear over the Dreisamtal valley in the Black Forest near Freiburg. (Photo by Valentin Gensch/picture alliance via Getty Images)

  • Aurora borealis
    Image 24 of 25

    10 May 2024, Brandenburg, Sieversdorf: Light green and violet-reddish auroras glow in the night sky in the Oder-Spree district of East Brandenburg. The northern lights (aurora borealis) are produced by a cloud of electrically charged particles from a solar storm in the earth's atmosphere. (Photo by Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images)

  • Aurora borealis
    Image 25 of 25

    The aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, glow on the horizon over Basingstoke in Hampshire. Picture date: Friday May 10, 2024. (Photo by Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The Level 5 geomagnetic storm was the first to hit Earth since October 2003. That storm knocked out power in Sweden and damaged electrical transformers in South Africa.

The Northern Lights display on Tuesday, however, won't be as vivid or intense as what was experienced last week.

