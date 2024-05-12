Search
Earth & Space
Mesmerizing time-lapse videos show Northern Lights dazzling skygazers around the world

The beautiful spectacle was certainly enjoyed in areas that aren’t unfamiliar with the Northern Lights, but the intensity of the geomagnetic storm, which hasn’t been experienced on Earth since 2003, allowed for the auroras to be seen as far south as Florida and Texas in the southern U.S., and even in northern Mexico.

Friday's aurora was visible across much of Europe. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center classified the event as a G5, the highest level on its geomagnetic storm scale.   00:59

Northern lights visible from Europe

Friday's aurora was visible across much of Europe. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center classified the event as a G5, the highest level on its geomagnetic storm scale.  

Hundreds of millions of people around the world have been treated to dazzling displays of the Northern Lights after a historic geomagnetic storm slammed into Earth on Friday, and incredible time-lapse videos recorded across North America and Europe are providing breathtaking views of vibrant colors dancing across the night sky.

  • FOX Weather Storm Tracker Mark Sudduth caught a stunning view of the aurora over South Carolina while in a plane.
    Image 1 of 20

    FOX Weather Storm Tracker Mark Sudduth caught a stunning view of the aurora over South Carolina while in a plane. (Mark Sudduth)

  • This incredible image shows the sky filled with colors of pink, red, purple and green as the Northern Lights danced above a church in Ireland on Saturday, May 11, 2024.
    Image 2 of 20

    This incredible image shows the sky filled with colors of pink, red, purple and green as the Northern Lights danced above a church in Ireland on Saturday, May 11, 2024. (@sryanbruenphoto / X)

  • Aurora show from Extreme Geomagnetic storm
    Image 3 of 20

    Northern Lights from Mukilteo, Washington during an extreme geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024. (Scott Sistek)

  • Aurora show from Extreme Geomagnetic storm
    Image 4 of 20

    Northern Lights from Mukilteo, Washington during an extreme geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024. (Scott Sistek)

  • Aurora show from Extreme Geomagnetic storm
    Image 5 of 20

    Northern Lights from Missoula, Montana during an extreme geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024. (NWS Missoula)

  • Aurora show from Extreme Geomagnetic storm
    Image 6 of 20

    Northern Lights from Shreveport, Louisiana during an extreme geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024. (NWS Shreveport)

  • Aurora show from Extreme Geomagnetic storm
    Image 7 of 20

    Northern Lights from Great Falls, Montana during an extreme geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024. (NWS Great Falls, Montana)

  • Aurora show from Extreme Geomagnetic storm
    Image 8 of 20

    Northern Lights from Reno, Nevada during an extreme geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024. (NWS Reno)

  • Northern Lights from Riverton, Wyoming, during an extreme geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024.
    Image 9 of 20

    Northern Lights from Riverton, Wyoming, during an extreme geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024. (NWS Riverton)

  • Aurora show from Extreme Geomagnetic storm
    Image 10 of 20

    Northern Lights from Hastings, Nebraska during an extreme geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024. (NWS Hastings)

  • Aurora show from Extreme Geomagnetic storm
    Image 11 of 20

    Northern Lights from Seattle during an extreme geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024. (NWS Seattle)

  • Aurora show from Extreme Geomagnetic storm
    Image 12 of 20

    Northern Lights from Great Falls, Montana during an extreme geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024. ( )

  • Top Image Northern Lights
    Image 13 of 20

    Top Image Northern Lights ( )

  • Fort Lauderdale Northern Lights
    Image 14 of 20

    Fort Lauderdale Northern Lights (Luke Culver)

  • View from Concord, N.C.
    Image 15 of 20

    View from Concord, N.C. (Jay Caceres)

  • Outside of the NWS office in Caribou, Maine.
    Image 16 of 20

    Outside of the NWS office in Caribou, Maine. ( )

  • Forecasters at the NWS office in Calera, AL saw the aurora and the space station.
    Image 17 of 20

    Forecasters at the NWS office in Calera, AL saw the aurora and the space station. (@NWSBirmingham)

  • Aurora borealis
    Image 18 of 20

    10 May 2024, Baden-Württemberg, Freiburg: Northern lights appear over the Dreisamtal valley in the Black Forest near Freiburg. (Photo by Valentin Gensch/picture alliance via Getty Images)

  • Aurora borealis
    Image 19 of 20

    10 May 2024, Brandenburg, Sieversdorf: Light green and violet-reddish auroras glow in the night sky in the Oder-Spree district of East Brandenburg. The northern lights (aurora borealis) are produced by a cloud of electrically charged particles from a solar storm in the earth's atmosphere. (Photo by Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images)

  • Aurora borealis
    Image 20 of 20

    The aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, glow on the horizon over Basingstoke in Hampshire. Picture date: Friday May 10, 2024. (Photo by Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Incredible time-lapse video recorded in Ireland shows the vibrant colors from the Northern Lights moving across the night sky above Ballynafagh Church in Kildare. 01:32

Watch: Time-lapse video gives thrilling look at vibrant Northern Lights above Ireland church

Incredible time-lapse video recorded in Ireland shows the vibrant colors from the Northern Lights moving across the night sky above Ballynafagh Church in Kildare.

This first time-lapse video is just simply jaw-dropping. 

The video was recorded in Ireland on Saturday night and shows the intensity of the Northern Lights as intense colors of pink, purple, red and green skip across the night sky above a church.

The Ballynafagh Church in Kildare, Ireland, was built back in 1831.

The sky above Seattle turned green when an amazing Northern Lights display danced above the city in a stunning time-lapse video on Friday, May 10, 2024. 00:35

Watch: Sky above Seattle turns green as Northern Lights dance across sky

The sky above Seattle turned green when an amazing Northern Lights display danced above the city in a stunning time-lapse video on Friday, May 10, 2024.

The Emerald City really lived up to its name when the Northern Lights turned the sky above Seattle intense shades of green on Friday night.

That wasn't the only incredible video from Seattle, though.

A stunning time-lapse video shows the Northern Lights dancing above the Seattle skyline on Friday, May 10, 2024. 01:15

Watch: Dazzling Northern Lights dance across Seattle skyline in stunning time-lapse video

A stunning time-lapse video shows the Northern Lights dancing above the Seattle skyline on Friday, May 10, 2024.

A different angle showing the skyline also showed the green lights, but hints of pink could also be seen in the video captured in Washington state.

Airplanes, too, could be seen zipping across the sky, and there's no doubt that those passengers were also able to witness the event from high above Earth's surface.

Beautiful time-lapse video from the United Kingdom shows the Northern Lights in Berkshire on Friday, May 10, 2024. 00:27

Watch: United Kingdom treated to amazing Northern Lights display

Beautiful time-lapse video from the United Kingdom shows the Northern Lights in Berkshire on Friday, May 10, 2024.

Another video from across the pond shows the Northern Lights putting on a brilliant show in the United Kingdom.

The video was recorded in Berkshire and shows the purple, pink and green lights moving across the night sky.

Auroras were spotted across Europe including in Scotland, the Czech Republic and Germany on Friday evening. 01:04

Video of the aurora from the UK

Auroras were spotted across Europe including in Scotland, the Czech Republic and Germany on Friday evening.

The sky turned a faint green in another video recorded in the United Kingdom, but there were also reports of the Northern Lights being visible in Scotland, the Czech Republic and Germany.

