Mesmerizing time-lapse videos show Northern Lights dazzling skygazers around the world

Hundreds of millions of people around the world have been treated to dazzling displays of the Northern Lights after a historic geomagnetic storm slammed into Earth on Friday, and incredible time-lapse videos recorded across North America and Europe are providing breathtaking views of vibrant colors dancing across the night sky.

SEE THE SIGHTS AS AN EXTREME GEOMAGNETIC STORM TRIGGERS JAW-DROPPING AURORAS AROUND THE WORLD

next Image 1 of 20

prev next Image 2 of 20

prev next Image 3 of 20

prev next Image 4 of 20

prev next Image 5 of 20

prev next Image 6 of 20

prev next Image 7 of 20

prev next Image 8 of 20

prev next Image 9 of 20

prev next Image 10 of 20

prev next Image 11 of 20

prev next Image 12 of 20

prev next Image 13 of 20

prev next Image 14 of 20

prev next Image 15 of 20

prev next Image 16 of 20

prev next Image 17 of 20

prev next Image 18 of 20

prev next Image 19 of 20

prev Image 20 of 20

The beautiful spectacle was certainly enjoyed in areas that aren’t unfamiliar with the Northern Lights, but the intensity of the geomagnetic storm, which hasn’t been experienced on Earth since 2003, allowed for the auroras to be seen as far south as Florida and Texas in the southern U.S., and even in northern Mexico.

THE HISTORY OF EARTH'S GREATEST SOLAR STORMS

This first time-lapse video is just simply jaw-dropping.

The video was recorded in Ireland on Saturday night and shows the intensity of the Northern Lights as intense colors of pink, purple, red and green skip across the night sky above a church.

The Ballynafagh Church in Kildare, Ireland, was built back in 1831.

SOLAR SUPERSTORM COULD ‘WIPE OUT THE INTERNET’ FOR WEEKS OR MONTHS, SCIENTIST SAYS

The Emerald City really lived up to its name when the Northern Lights turned the sky above Seattle intense shades of green on Friday night.

That wasn't the only incredible video from Seattle, though.

NOAA PREDICTS STRONGER PEAK OF SOLAR ACTIVITY IN 2024 THAN ORIGINALLY ANTICIPATED

A different angle showing the skyline also showed the green lights, but hints of pink could also be seen in the video captured in Washington state.

Airplanes, too, could be seen zipping across the sky, and there's no doubt that those passengers were also able to witness the event from high above Earth's surface.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Another video from across the pond shows the Northern Lights putting on a brilliant show in the United Kingdom.

The video was recorded in Berkshire and shows the purple, pink and green lights moving across the night sky.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

The sky turned a faint green in another video recorded in the United Kingdom, but there were also reports of the Northern Lights being visible in Scotland, the Czech Republic and Germany.