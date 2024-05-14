Watch: Golfers flee as tornado strikes Missouri course designed by Tiger Woods

HOLLISTER, Mo. – Jaws dropped in the Branson, Missouri, area as a tornado chewed its way across Payne's Valley Golf Course.

'YOU KNOW I LOVE YOU, RIGHT?' COUPLE RECOUNTS BEING DANGEROUSLY CLOSE TO TENNESSEE TORNADO

The tornado briefly touched the ground just before 4 p.m., causing damage to trees and flipping over golf carts. Nearby Branson Airport lost power but did not sustain any damage, according to local media.

The FOX Forecast Center said the storm was only under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning at the time, and thankfully, no injuries were reported.

In the video below, Paul Sundy and several other golfers can be observed seeking shelter under a bridge after being caught off-guard by a tornado that swirled over the course, which was designed by Tiger Woods and opened in 2020.

"I thought they said golf is good for your health," Sundy said. "I’m officially retired from storm chasing."

Ava Solvie was working inside Big Cedar Lodge when the tornado struck outside on the golf course, as depicted in the footage she captured.

"Just another day at the office," she quipped.

Other golfers at nearby Ozarks National Golf Course saw it form and tear through. The Western Taney County Fire Department reported minor damage from the storm.

Monday marked the 19th consecutive day a tornado was reported in the U.S.