Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Washington, Baltimore face flood threat after Miami smashes rain record

It's Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

Washington, Baltimore face flood threat as storm sweeps through mid-Atlantic, Northeast

A slow-moving but potent storm system that slammed the Southeast with torrential rain and severe weather is finally inching its way toward the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, putting millions of people in cities like Washington and Baltimore at risk of flash flooding.

NOAA's Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has highlighted portions of several states where there's a risk of flooding from the Southeast and Ohio Valley to the Northeast. However, the WPC placed areas of the mid-Atlantic, including Washington and Baltimore, in a Level 2 out of 4 threat of flash flooding on Tuesday.

The FOX Forecast Center said that rain totals are expected to be highest in the mid-Atlantic over the next few days, but parts of the Northeast could also pick up a few inches of rain by the time this latest system moves out of the region.

This graphic shows the flash flood threat on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Florida roads flood after tropical moisture shatters daily rain record in Miami

Miami shattered a daily rain record Monday, as rounds of heavy rain flooded streets in the metro area and across large portions of Central and South Florida.

The system responsible for the rounds of rain is now offshore, but deep tropical moisture from the Gulf remains in place and could bring scattered showers to the Sunshine State through Tuesday afternoon.

Miami tallied 4.35 inches of rain on Monday, breaking the city's daily record for May 12 of 2.72 inches, set in 1943.

Flooding woes continue in Helene-ravaged North Carolina

Areas of western North Carolina still in recovery mode due to the deadly destruction caused by Hurricane Helene last year were again on alert for flash flooding Monday as a potent storm system brought rounds of torrential rain and thunderstorms to communities across the Southeast and mid-Atlantic.

The FOX Forecast Center said the threat came from the same system that brought flooding rain and severe weather , including reports of tornadoes and waterspouts , to cities along the Gulf Coast over the weekend.

Watch: Kilauea volcano in Hawaii violently erupts

The Kilauea volcano has erupted for the 21st time in the last five months. This latest episode is part of an eruption that began Dec. 23, 2024.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), these eruptions have been separated by brief pauses in activity since then. The breaks can last anywhere between 24 hours and 12 days. Kilauea paused again by Monday.

Video footage from the USGS showed the volcano burst with lava, as the molten liquid splattered along the dark, charred mountain like paint on a blank canvas. Each burst of lava splashed along the mountain, creating a larger crater atop the main vent of the volcano.

