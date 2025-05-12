Watch: Kilauea volcano in Hawaii violently erupts for the 21st time in 5 months

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK – The Kilauea volcano erupted for the 21st time in the last five months over the weekend.

This latest episode is part of an eruption that began Dec. 23, 2024. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, these eruptions have been separated by brief pauses in activity since then. The breaks can last anywhere between 24 hours and 12 days. Kilauea paused again by Monday.

Video footage from the USGS showed the volcano burst with lava as the molten liquid splatters along the dark, charred mountain like paint on a blank canvas. Each burst of lava splashes along the mountain, creating a larger crater atop the main vent of the volcano.

According to the National Park Service, a vent is the opening or place at the Earth's surface through which magma or volcanic gases are emitted.

The fiery liquid fountain spewed from the mountain's main vent, with the USGS reporting an estimated height of more than 500 feet. The strong and consistent bursts created a stream of lava along the mountain's base.

According to officials, the eruption occurred within a closed area of the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. The primary concern is the high levels of volcanic gas that can have far-reaching effects downwind.

Officials continue to closely monitor Kīlauea and will issue an update if significant changes occur.