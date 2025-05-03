See it: Lava spews into air as Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for 19th time since December

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK– Kilauea on Hawaii has erupted for the 19th time in four months.

Timelapse footage from the U.S. Geological Survey showed the eruption happening Thursday night.

The video captured the beginning of the fountaining, with short bursts of lava peaking up from the vent of the volcano, along with thick steam.

As the video progresses, the fountains of lava become larger and more frequent, until the molten rock is continuously erupting from the volcano.

The larger fountains occurred at night, and the video shows the magnificent contrast between the black sky and the bright, orange lava.

The USGS reported Lava shooting roughly 330 feet into the air during this eruption before ending about 8 hours later on Friday morning.

Since Dec. 23, 2024, Kilauea has erupted numerous times, all in the Halemaʻumaʻu crater within the summit caldera. Each eruptive episode has been separated by short breaks, sometimes hours apart, sometimes days.

Kilauea's last eruption happened on April 22, according to USGS data.

All eruptive activity remains within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Hazards during this latest eruption included volcanic gas emissions, as well as windblown volcanic glass, known as Pele's hair , and tephra. Tephra is rock fragments and other debris ejected from a volcano during an eruption.

The USGS said another episode is likely to happen, given the rapid rebound of recorded summit tilt from deflation to inflation at the end of the 19th episode, along with the continuation of weak tremor being recorded at the summit.