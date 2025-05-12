Rainbow Bridge destroyed by Hurricane Helene rebuilt in Western North Carolina

LAKE LURE, N.C. – A beautiful tribute to pets has returned after devastating flooding from Hurricane Helene last year destroyed the original "Rainbow Bridge" in Western North Carolina.

Lake Lure's Rainbow Bridge, where people could leave the collars of their beloved pets that have died, was washed away from Lake Lure Flowering Bridge, a series of gardens and artist installations that crossed the Broad River and connected the cities of Lake Lure and Chimney Rock.

Between Sept. 24 and 28, 2024, the area of Lake Lure was slammed by about 22.5 inches of rain from the remnants of Hurricane Helene. This caused the Broad River to surge and rise more than 15 feet, drowning its banks in silt and floodwater.

All the art installations on the Flowering Bridge, including the tribute to pets, were washed away during the historic flooding. The original Rainbow Bridge was created by artist Amy Wald.

Recently, South Carolina-based YouTube personality "Papa Scrap" created a new bridge and brought it to Lake Lure.

Town officials said the new Rainbow Bridge is temporarily located at the Parks and Recreation Department, where people can place their pet collars.