The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Geomagnetic storm expected to wane after weekend auroras

Historic geomagnetic storm expected to wane after weekend auroras

Millions of people in the U.S. were treated to a dazzling display of the Northern Lights over the weekend as Earth was blasted by a historic solar storm. Multiple waves of geomagnetic storm activity that reached Level 5 "extreme" conditions for the first time since October 2003 caused auroras to be visible on Friday as far south as Florida, Texas and northern Mexico.

The Northern Lights continued to be visible throughout the weekend but to a much lesser extent than Friday's rare event. The geomagnetic storm is expected to come to an end on Monday as lingering influences from the recent coronal mass ejections (CMEs) gradually fade away.

Severe weather, flooding rain threaten storm-weary South this week

Millions of people across the South are bracing for another potent storm system that’s expected to bring more severe weather and flooding rain to areas that have already seen their fair share of extreme weather over the past few weeks. The good news is that the overall severe weather threat this week looks to be lower than the most recent deadly severe weather and tornado outbreaks.

Severe thunderstorms are expected on Monday over a large region from Central and East Texas across parts of the Gulf Coast states, where forecasters have upgraded the threat to a Level 3 out of 5 risk. The storms could produce damaging wind gusts, very large hail and a few tornadoes.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Monday, May 13, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



Flash flooding is also a concern along the Gulf Coast on Monday. A Level 3 out of 4 risk of flash flooding is centered over portions of southeastern Louisiana, southeastern Mississippi, southwestern Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle.

This graphic shows the flash flood threat on Monday, May 13, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



A jaw-dropping time-lapse video recorded in Ireland on Saturday night shows the intensity of the Northern Lights as intense colors of pink, purple, red and green skip across the night sky above the Ballynafagh Church in Kildare, Ireland, which was built back in 1831.

