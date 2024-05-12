Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Geomagnetic storm expected to wane after weekend auroras

Start your day with the latest weather news. A historic geomagnetic storm that blasted Earth over the weekend treated millions to vivid auroras dancing across the sky, including in some unusual places.

By Brian Donegan Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Monday, May 13, 2024. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin. 01:01

Weather in America: May 13, 2024

FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Monday, May 13, 2024. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, May 13, 2024, and National Women's Checkup Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Historic geomagnetic storm expected to wane after weekend auroras

Millions of people in the U.S. were treated to a dazzling display of the Northern Lights over the weekend as Earth was blasted by a historic solar storm. Multiple waves of geomagnetic storm activity that reached Level 5 "extreme" conditions for the first time since October 2003 caused auroras to be visible on Friday as far south as Florida, Texas and northern Mexico.

The Northern Lights continued to be visible throughout the weekend but to a much lesser extent than Friday's rare event. The geomagnetic storm is expected to come to an end on Monday as lingering influences from the recent coronal mass ejections (CMEs) gradually fade away.

The Northern Lights were seen in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Friday night, May 10, 2024.

The Northern Lights were seen in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Friday night, May 10, 2024.

(Luke Culver)

Severe weather, flooding rain threaten storm-weary South this week

Millions of people across the South are bracing for another potent storm system that’s expected to bring more severe weather and flooding rain to areas that have already seen their fair share of extreme weather over the past few weeks. The good news is that the overall severe weather threat this week looks to be lower than the most recent deadly severe weather and tornado outbreaks.

Severe thunderstorms are expected on Monday over a large region from Central and East Texas across parts of the Gulf Coast states, where forecasters have upgraded the threat to a Level 3 out of 5 risk. The storms could produce damaging wind gusts, very large hail and a few tornadoes.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Monday, May 13, 2024.
(FOX Weather)

 

Flash flooding is also a concern along the Gulf Coast on Monday. A Level 3 out of 4 risk of flash flooding is centered over portions of southeastern Louisiana, southeastern Mississippi, southwestern Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle.

This graphic shows the flash flood threat on Monday, May 13, 2024.
(FOX Weather)

 

Watch this

A jaw-dropping time-lapse video recorded in Ireland on Saturday night shows the intensity of the Northern Lights as intense colors of pink, purple, red and green skip across the night sky above the Ballynafagh Church in Kildare, Ireland, which was built back in 1831.

Incredible time-lapse video recorded in Ireland shows the vibrant colors from the Northern Lights moving across the night sky above Ballynafagh Church in Kildare. 01:32

Watch: Time-lapse video gives thrilling look at vibrant Northern Lights above Ireland church

Incredible time-lapse video recorded in Ireland shows the vibrant colors from the Northern Lights moving across the night sky above Ballynafagh Church in Kildare.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.

Tags
Loading...