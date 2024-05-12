Search
Earth & Space
Published

Another 'severe and extreme' geomagnetic storm Sunday could bring Northern Lights as far south as Alabama

A historic geomagnetic storm that brought a spectacular display of the Northern Lights as far south as Florida Friday night shows no signs of slowing down, with more auroras likely to fill the sky Sunday night.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
The ongoing historical geomagnetic storm impacting Earth will become more intense on Sunday, which means the Northern Lights may once again put on an amazing show for millions of people as far south as Alabama and Northern California in the U.S. 02:36

Northern Lights could put on another dazzling show for millions across US Sunday night

The ongoing historical geomagnetic storm impacting Earth will become more intense on Sunday, which means the Northern Lights may once again put on an amazing show for millions of people as far south as Alabama and Northern California in the U.S.

Millions of people in the U.S. as far south as Alabama could be in for another dazzling display of the Northern Lights on Sunday night as Earth continues to be blasted by a historic geomagnetic storm that hasn’t been experienced in decades.

SEE MORE: EXTREME GEOMAGNETIC STORM TRIGGERS JAW-DROPPING AURORAS AROUND THE WORLD

  • Aurora show from Extreme Geomagnetic storm
    Image 1 of 20

    Northern Lights from Seattle during an extreme geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024. (NWS Seattle)

  • Aurora show from Extreme Geomagnetic storm
    Image 2 of 20

    Northern Lights from Mukilteo, Washington during an extreme geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024. (Scott Sistek)

  • Aurora show from Extreme Geomagnetic storm
    Image 3 of 20

    Northern Lights from Mukilteo, Washington during an extreme geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024. (Scott Sistek)

  • Aurora show from Extreme Geomagnetic storm
    Image 4 of 20

    Northern Lights from Reno, Nevada during an extreme geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024. (NWS Reno)

  • Aurora show from Extreme Geomagnetic storm
    Image 5 of 20

    Northern Lights from Riverton, Wyoming during an extreme geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024. (NWS Riverton)

  • Aurora show from Extreme Geomagnetic storm
    Image 6 of 20

    Northern Lights from Hastings, Nebraska during an extreme geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024. (NWS Hastings)

  • Aurora show from Extreme Geomagnetic storm
    Image 7 of 20

    Northern Lights from Great Falls, Montana during an extreme geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024. ( )

  • Aurora show from Extreme Geomagnetic storm
    Image 8 of 20

    Northern Lights from Missoula, Montana during an extreme geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024. (NWS Missoula)

  • Aurora show from Extreme Geomagnetic storm
    Image 9 of 20

    Northern Lights from Shreveport, Louisiana during an extreme geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024. (NWS Shreveport)

  • Aurora show from Extreme Geomagnetic storm
    Image 10 of 20

    Northern Lights from Great Falls, Montana during an extreme geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024. (NWS Great Falls, Montana)

  • Top Image Northern Lights
    Image 11 of 20

    Top Image Northern Lights ( )

  • Fort Lauderdale Northern Lights
    Image 12 of 20

    Fort Lauderdale Northern Lights (Luke Culver)

  • Clear skies led the Northern Lights to be visible in Texas and New Mexico
    Image 13 of 20

    Clear skies led the Northern Lights to be visible in Texas and New Mexico (@NWSElPaso)

  • FOX Weather Storm Tracker Mark Sudduth caught a stunning view of the aurora over South Carolina while in a plane.
    Image 14 of 20

    FOX Weather Storm Tracker Mark Sudduth caught a stunning view of the aurora over South Carolina while in a plane. (Mark Sudduth)

  • View from Concord, N.C.
    Image 15 of 20

    View from Concord, N.C. (Jay Caceres)

  • Outside of the NWS office in Caribou, Maine.
    Image 16 of 20

    Outside of the NWS office in Caribou, Maine. ( )

  • Forecasters at the NWS office in Calera, AL saw the aurora and the space station.
    Image 17 of 20

    Forecasters at the NWS office in Calera, AL saw the aurora and the space station. (@NWSBirmingham)

  • Aurora borealis
    Image 18 of 20

    10 May 2024, Baden-Württemberg, Freiburg: Northern lights appear over the Dreisamtal valley in the Black Forest near Freiburg. (Photo by Valentin Gensch/picture alliance via Getty Images)

  • Aurora borealis
    Image 19 of 20

    10 May 2024, Brandenburg, Sieversdorf: Light green and violet-reddish auroras glow in the night sky in the Oder-Spree district of East Brandenburg. The northern lights (aurora borealis) are produced by a cloud of electrically charged particles from a solar storm in the earth's atmosphere. (Photo by Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images)

  • Aurora borealis
    Image 20 of 20

    The aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, glow on the horizon over Basingstoke in Hampshire. Picture date: Friday May 10, 2024. (Photo by Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The sky was filled with vibrant colors of green, pink and purple from the Northern Lights as far south as Florida and Texas on Friday night after a massive sunspot the width of 17 Earths spewed solar flares, leading to geomagnetic storm activity reaching Level 5 "extreme" conditions.

THE HISTORY OF EARTH'S GREATEST SOLAR STORMS

A weather camera north of Seattle captured Friday's dazzling display of Northern Lights. 01:18

Watch: Time-lapse of aurora over Washington state

A weather camera north of Seattle captured Friday's dazzling display of Northern Lights.

After a brief drop to Level 3 and 4 conditions, solar activity reenergized Saturday, and storms returned to Level 5 conditions, according to NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC).

The SWPC said another series of coronal mass ejections (CME) associated with the solar flare activity in the same region over the past several days was set to reach the Earth's outer atmosphere Sunday.

"By early Sunday and into Sunday night, the next major coronal mass ejections – moving at speeds of up to 1,800 kilometers per second (1,118 miles per second) – will begin to slam into the Earth's magnetic field and reach the outer atmosphere," the SWPC said.

WHAT IS A GEOMAGNETIC STORM?

This graphic shows current and forecast solar storm conditions on Earth.
(FOX Weather)

 

Because of that, a Geomagnetic Storm Watch was issued for Sunday as Level 4 "severe" conditions and possibly Level 5 "extreme" geomagnetic storms are likely to follow.

Space weather forecasters say watches at that level are very rare, and the Northern Lights may be visible from Sunday night into early Monday over much of the northern half of the U.S. and maybe as far south as Alabama and Northern California.

SOLAR SUPERSTORM COULD ‘WIPE OUT THE INTERNET’ FOR WEEKS OR MONTHS, SCIENTIST SAYS

Will you be able to see the Northern Lights in the US tonight?

This graphic shows viewing conditions from Sunday night into Monday morning if the Northern Lights are visible in the U.S.

This graphic shows viewing conditions from Sunday night into Monday morning if the Northern Lights are visible in the U.S.

(FOX Weather)

With the SWPC forecasting the historic geomagnetic storm to continue and intensify on Sunday, millions of people across the U.S. face the possibility of seeing another spectacular display of the Northern Lights into early Monday morning.

But who has the better viewing chances?

In cities across the northern tier, from Seattle through Bismarck in North Dakota and Caribou in Maine, conditions will bounce back and forth between fair and good.

However, some cloud cover may lead to poor viewing conditions at times.

The sky above Seattle turned green when an amazing Northern Lights display danced above the city in a stunning time lapse video on Friday, May 10, 2024. 00:35

Watch: Sky above Seattle turns green as Northern Lights dance across sky

The sky above Seattle turned green when an amazing Northern Lights display danced above the city in a stunning time lapse video on Friday, May 10, 2024.

Light pollution may also disrupt viewing locations in cities like Chicago and New York City, but for people in the suburbs away from city lights, there could be some good viewing opportunities into early Monday morning.

Unfortunately, if the Northern Lights do reach into cities and towns across the southern U.S., clouds could disrupt viewing opportunities there.

This is especially true in Kansas City in Missouri and Nashville in Tennessee

Geomagnetic storm causes issues to power grid, Starlink service

Friday's aurora was visible across much of Europe. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center classified the event as a G5, the highest level on its geomagnetic storm scale.   00:59

Northern lights visible from Europe

Friday's aurora was visible across much of Europe. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center classified the event as a G5, the highest level on its geomagnetic storm scale.  

While the Northern Lights were no doubt breathtaking to see, the geomagnetic storm did cause some issues.

The SWPC reported that there were reports of power grid irregularities and degradations to high-frequency communications and GPS.

The storm has also been a nightmare for farmers who rely on GPS for their work.

John Deere customers were warned that its GPS network was "extremely compromised" due to the geomagnetic storm.

"Please be advised that there is significant solar flare and space weather activity currently affecting GPS and RTK networks," LandMark Implement said on X, formerly Twitter.

The company said the network was sending out corrections affected by the geomagnetic storm and "were causing drastic shifts in the field and even some heading changes that were drastic."

That means there could be issues when it comes time to harvest crops.

A stunning time lapse video shows the Northern Lights dancing about the Seattle skyline on Friday, May 10, 2024. 01:15

Watch: Dazzling Northern Lights dance across Seattle skyline in stunning time lapse video

A stunning time lapse video shows the Northern Lights dancing about the Seattle skyline on Friday, May 10, 2024.

"When you head back into these fields to side dress, spray, cultivate, harvest, etc. over the next several months, we expect that the rows won't be where the AutoPath lines think they are," the company said. "This will only affect the fields that are planted during times of reduced accuracy."

In addition, SpaceX’s Starlink service warned on its website Saturday morning that it had experienced "degraded service," though other details weren’t provided.

NOAA PREDICTS STRONGER PEAK OF SOLAR ACTIVITY IN 2024 THAN ORIGINALLY ANTICIPATED

SpaceX head Elon Musk said on X, formerly Twitter, that the Starlink satellites were "under a lot of pressure, but holding up so far."

And SWPC officials said those who manage vulnerable equipment were briefed on the heightened solar activity.

Auroras were spotted across Europe including in Scotland, the Czech Republic and Germany on Friday evening. 01:04

Video of the aurora from the UK

Auroras were spotted across Europe including in Scotland, the Czech Republic and Germany on Friday evening.

SWPC Coordinator Shawn Sahl said Friday that operators they coordinate with, like satellite and power grid operators, were notified of the magnitude of the geomagnetic storm so that they could take mitigation efforts throughout the event.

This weekend's Level 5 geomagnetic storm is the first to hit Earth since October 2003. That storm knocked out power in Sweden and damaged electrical transformers in South Africa.

