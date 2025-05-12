Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Flood threat increases from Helene-ravaged North Carolina to Miami

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, May 12, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Flash flood threat mounts for Southeast, including Helene-ravaged western North Carolina and Miami metro

A flash flood threat covers much of the southeastern U.S. on Monday, as the system that soaked the region over the weekend delivers another round of heavy rain before finally beginning to make its exit.

In Florida, Miami is now under a Level 3 out of 4 flash flood threat on Monday, with isolated rainfall totals of up to 8 inches possible, according to the National Weather Service office in Miami.

Western North Carolina and other areas in the southern Appalachians still recovering from Hurricane Helene are also particularly vulnerable to flooding, with rain rates potentially exceeding 1-2 inches per hour.

Texas to sizzle in potentially historic early-season heat wave

A potentially historic early-season heat wave looms for Texas starting Tuesday and continuing throughout the week as temperatures approach or exceed 100 degrees, including in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. To the south, Austin and San Antonio could potentially see their hottest May temperatures ever.

This early-season heat wave begins on Tuesday and potentially begins to taper off by the weekend, although temperatures will still remain in the 90s for some.

Midweek heat to fuel severe weather threat for Midwest, Ohio Valley

Major cities like Chicago and Indianapolis are in the heart of a severe weather threat that is expected to develop Thursday afternoon. The severe storms will be fueled by the early-season heat wave in Texas as the heat spreads north.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms for Thursday, covering a portion of the Midwest and Ohio Valley.

These storms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts and a couple of tornadoes.

Watch this: Tornado damage spotted in Florida Panhandle

A tornado struck Destin, Florida, on Saturday morning, damaging property, toppling traffic lights and downing trees after a waterspout came ashore.

Local video captured extensive tree damage at the nearby Kelly Plantation Golf Club area. No injuries were reported.

