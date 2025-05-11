Search
Florida high school senior dies in rip current just days before graduation

If caught in a rip current, NOAA advises swimming parallel to the shore instead of toward it as the best escape method.

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal water-related incident occurred involving a high school senior at a Florida beach in Indian River County days before graduation.

Members of Sebastian River High School are mourning the death of a high school senior who tragically passed away following a water-related incident, according to school district officials. 

According to a Facebook post from Sebastian River High School, a group of senior students went to a beach after school, when one of the students was caught in a rip current. The student was unfortunately pulled underwater for several minutes, and despite efforts to revive the victim, he passed away on the way to the hospital.

A service is held at Sebastian River High School to honor and remember the victim who is loved by so many in the community.

(Sebastian River High School / Facebook)

If caught in a rip current, NOAA advises swimming parallel to the shore instead of toward it as the best escape method.

"The student was a proud member of our band and a beloved member of our senior class," said a statement from the high school. "Out of respect for our classmate and his family, we will be canceling tonight’s end-of-the-year band concert."

The community comes together to honor and remember a beloved Sebastian River High School member.

(Sebastian River High School / Facebook)

The devastation comes just a week before the class of 2025 is scheduled for graduation. 

2 SWIMMERS DIE IN SOUTH CAROLINA INLET AFTER PULLED FROM WATERWAY'S DANGEROUS CURRENTS

The high school hosted a service for the community to honor a beloved member of the graduating class. School officials shared that student and staff support is available on campus during this time.

