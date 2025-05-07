2 swimmers die in South Carolina inlet after pulled from waterway's dangerous currents

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. – Tragedy struck a southern South Carolina coastal community after two swimmers were caught in a waterway's dangerous currents.

Police and firefighters from Isle of Palms and Sullivan's Island rushed to the scene at Breach Inlet on Tuesday afternoon after a 911 call reporting a man and a woman struggling in the water at the inlet separating the two islands.

Despite a local ordinance prohibiting swimming in the inlet's strong currents, a spokesman for the Isle of Palms Police Department told FOX Weather that the two victims were seen battling the powerful flow of water when first responders arrived.

Police said immediate action was taken, with both fire departments deploying rescue jet skis. A nearby Good Samaritan vessel also joined the rescue efforts.

Both victims were pulled from the water and brought to Sullivan's Island beach, where CPR was immediately administered. The two individuals were then rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

Authorities confirmed late Tuesday night that the female victim succumbed to her injuries. Tragically, the male victim also passed away early Wednesday morning at the hospital. The Charleston County Coroner's Office will release the identities of the deceased individuals once proper notifications have been made.

The Isle of Palms Police Department is currently conducting an investigation into the incident.