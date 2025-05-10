Weekend Weather Update from FOX Weather: Southeast sees Mother's Day weekend washout

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Saturday, May 10, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Southeast sees Mother's Day weekend washout as Florida endures atmospheric river

Residents across the southeastern U.S. and into Florida remain squarely in the path of a widespread flood threat, with some areas anticipating nearly half a foot of rainfall .

The FOX Forecast Center said this deluge is expected to continue not just through the Mother's Day weekend but well into the middle of next week.

The persistent heavy rain, stretching from the Carolinas down to Florida , combined with already saturated ground from the past week's weather, creates a heightened risk of flash flooding across the region.

Southeast flash flood threat

(FOX Weather)



For Florida, the upper-level low-pressure system will send an atmospheric river of deep tropical moisture across the state, resulting in numerous thunderstorms, and promising to deliver the heaviest precipitation since winter.

Defunct Soviet spacecraft comes crashing down to Earth...somewhere

A spacecraft built like a tank that was supposed to study Venus has likely crashed back to Earth Saturday morning, decades after its Soviet-era launch.

Space agencies had tracked the defunct probe, known alternatively as Kosmos 482 , Cosmos482 or 05919, and estimated on Friday it would reenter Earth's atmosphere in the overnight hours of Friday night into Saturday morning, Eastern Time.

The European Space Agency says it was no longer able to track the object as the hours passed midnight, ET and confirms the spacecraft reentered Earth's atmosphere sometime around 2 a.m. ET. There's no reports of where it landed yet, or even if it survived reentry.

Discovery worth thousands nearly mistaken for discarded candy wrapper

A man stumbled upon a significant discovery that was almost for naught while visiting Crater of Diamonds State Park in southwestern Arkansas .

David DeCook and his brother Derek were scouring the park's diamond search area on April 21 on a visit from Minnesota when DeCook found something on the ground with a metallic, tinfoil-like shine. Park officials said DeCook initially believed the item was a candy wrapper. But upon closer inspection, he realized that he had found a brown diamond.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.