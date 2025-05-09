Las Vegas weather-predicting tortoise makes latest-ever emergence from winter slumber

LAS VEGAS – Southern Nevada's most laid-back weather guru has finally graced Las Vegas with his presence.

The one and only weather-predicting tortoise, Mojave Max, poked his little head out of his Springs Preserve burrow at 2:09 p.m. Thursday after what felt like an extended spa vacation underground.

Clark County officials were clearly relieved by the shelled savant's reappearance, confirming he was "alive and well."

"The May 8th emergence is the latest ever for Mojave Max," the county quipped, adding that he was "ready for the warm weather coming to the area!"

Was he just catching up on some much-needed beauty sleep? Or just waiting for the humidity to clear out after the recent record-breaking rain at the start of the month? Either way, smart tortoise.

A whopping 1.44 inches of rain fell in just four days earlier this month, already making this the wettest May on record, the FOX Forecast Center said. You'd think Max would be swimming in his burrow, but apparently, even desert tortoises have their limits when it comes to puddle parties.

Despite Max's tardiness, Las Vegas sun-seekers can rejoice; this shelled prognosticator seems to know what's up.

Southern Nevada is forecast to experience temperatures 10-15 degrees above average this weekend, with highs reaching the mid to upper 90s around the illuminating desert oasis.

Welcome back, Max! Don't forget the sunscreen.